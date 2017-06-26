GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Fabinho celebrates against Paris.

Fabinho has identified where he wants to play if he signs for Man United

24/7

Having secured a return to the Champions League, it looks set to be a busy summer transfer window at Manchester United.

The Europa League winners have already confirmed the signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £30.7 million and it's unlikely their summer spending will stop there.

Inter winger Ivan Perisic and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata are Jose Mourinho's two main reported attacking targets, but the "Special One" also wants a defensive midfielder.

Future United legend Michael Carrick turns 36 next month, and earlier this afternoon, Goal reported that Nemanja Matic is due undergo a medical at the club by Wednesday.

Chelsea are believed to have agreed a £40 million fee for the midfielder, but what does the Serbian's impending arrival mean for United's attempts to sign Monaco's Fabinho?

Fabinho and Matic?

Many Man Utd fans were under the assumption that Mourinho only wanted to sign one defensive-minded central midfielder this summer - either Fabinho or Matic.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Carrick will have to be replaced sooner or later, but the Red Devils brought in Paul Pogba for a world-record sum last year, while Ander Herrera enjoyed an outstanding campaign.

In the same report in which they broke the news about United agreeing terms with Chelsea for Matic, Goal also explained why this doesn't signal the end of their Fabinho pursuit.

Where Fabinho wants to play

They say that Matic's expected move to Old Trafford will have no direct impact in Man United's efforts to sign Monaco star Fabinho.

That is because the versatile 23-year-old is said to be keen on predominantly playing at right-back should he join United, as opposed to central midfield.

Not only is full-back Fabinho's preferred role, but it's also the position in which he made a name for himself at Monaco and became an established member of their starting XI.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-PSG

The Brazilian starred for Les Monegasques in 2016-17 as a holding midfielder, playing 50 times and scoring 11 goals as they won Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Man Utd's Antonio Valencia captained Mourinho's men in the Europa League final win and was undoubtedly one of the team's most consistent performers.

The Ecudorian is Man United's first-choice right-back at the moment, however he'll turn 32 in August and Fabinho could be his long-term successor.

Fabinho will not rule out a move if he can only play in the middle of the park, he's happy to fill in there on occasion, but he wants right-back to be his main position.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-MONACO

With Matic and Fabinho winning the English and French titles respectively last term, both would certainly bring a winning mentality to United as they look to mount their own challenge.

Do YOU think Man Utd should sign both Matic and Fabinho this summer? Where would YOU play the Monaco man? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Football
Paul Pogba
AS Monaco

