The NBA's getting ready to handout the individual end-of-the-season hardware to players, trying something new for the league Monday night.

The NBA is hosting its first ever awards show, hosted by Drake on June 26. The show will revere another crazy season in the league, handing out the major awards that people have been waiting. Finally, the Most Valuable Player debate will have its answer.

The league is getting ahead of the curve before the show begins and announcing some of the smaller scale awards, like All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams, before the big party gets underway. The All-Rookie votes point to one team being in fantastic position going forward.

The voting works as such. A panel of 100 voters must fill out five players for All-Rookie First Team and All-Rookie Second Team. First team votes are worth two points, while second team votes are worth one.

There were two unanimous All-Rookie first team votes this year. Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, one of the most surprising rookies of the season, scored a perfect 200. Brogdon was a revelation for Milwaukee, taken 36th overall as a second round pick.

Philadelphia 76ers international stretch big man Dario Saric was the other rookie to land a perfect 200, looking like a legitimate piece for Philadelphia after finally making the jump to the NBA. His productivity is just one of the reasons the 76ers' future looks so bright.

Joel Embiid is another reason the Sixers are thrilled with how things are looking ahead, and the former No. 3 pick finally made an impact on the court after years of setbacks. He looked good enough to net 171 points, giving Philadelphia two All-Rookie First Team selections.

Buddy Hield, the centerpiece of the DeMarcus Cousins trade to New Orleans, also got a first team nod. He received 154 points, making a great impression once he became a Sacramento King. Hield averaged 15.1 points while shooting 42.8 percent from three-point range (5.5 3PA per game) following his trade to the kings.

Rounding out the first team is New York Knicks big man WIlly Hernangomez (128 points), who played in a limited role but was productive while on te floor. He averaged 8.2 points and seven rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game.

The All-Rookie Second Team included Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (123 points), Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown (106 points), Phoenix Suns forwrad Marquese Chriss (91 ponts), Los Angeles Lakers wingman Brandon Ingram (83 points) and Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell (63 points).

The teams are a who's who of rookies, and another sign that the 76ers' young core is full of ultra-high potential players that could lead them into the future now that the process has been completed.