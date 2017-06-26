GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lacazette celebrates against Monaco.

Lyon will allow Alexandre Lacazette to leave this summer - on one condition

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After missing out on Champions League football for the first time in his 21-year tenure at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger seems more willing than ever to spend big in the transfer market.

Last month's FA Cup triumph didn't really make up for their fifth-place league finish, with even sixth-placed Manchester United earning a place in Europe's elite competition for next term.

Arsenal have been linked with Monaco duo Thomas Lemar and Kylian Mbappe, but their biggest target seems to be Alexandre Lacazette.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Gunners have reportedly been in talks with Lyon over a possible move this summer, but the Ligue 1 outfit are understandably reluctant to sell their talisman and most valuable player.

Lacazette is coming off the back of his best-ever goalscoring season, and Lyon's president has revealed what the club must do before they even consider letting him go.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Major WWE Hall of Famer could return on RAW tonight [W.O.N]

Major WWE Hall of Famer could return on RAW tonight [W.O.N]

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

The 10 players Liverpool will sell to generate over £100m for transfers [Liverpool Echo]

The 10 players Liverpool will sell to generate over £100m for transfers [Liverpool Echo]

What Lyon must do before selling Lacazette

Appearing at a media conference, the Lyon chief confirmed that Lacazette has expressed his desire to leave but insists the French side must secure one thing before allowing him to depart.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-BASTIA

Jean-Michel Aulas told reporters, via Goal: "Today (Monday), our position is that, as long as we have not signed his (Lacazette's) replacement, we will keep him.

"He expressed the wish to leave and he was given an agreement to go to the club of his heart, but things did not happen."

Aulas, who values Lacazette at €65 million, continued: "He wants to leave. We will discuss it in the coming weeks. If so, offers will be heard, provided they match the value of the player."

Will Arsenal sign Lacazette?

So, Aulas has made it clear that Arsenal won't be able to sign Lacazette unless Lyon manage to bring in a like-for-like replacement for the prolific striker.

The Frenchman was set to join compatriot Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid before Diego Simeone's men were hit with a transfer ban until January 2018.

FBL-WC-2018-FRA-PAR-FRIENDLY

The 26-year-old, who has spent his entire senior career at Lyon, has scored 129 goals in 275 games for the club, including 37 in 45 appearances last season.

The conference that the Lyon president was speaking at was arranged to mark the arrival of Bertrand Traore, who signed from Chelsea for £8.8 million.

The 21-year-old forward scored 13 goals on loan at Ajax last term, but given his versatility, he is not seen by Lyon as a player who could directly replace Lacazette.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LYON

Another issue is that Traore's arrival reportedly means that Lyon have ended their interest in Olivier Giroud, who Arsenal could have used as makeweight in any deal for Lacazette.

Do YOU think Arsenal will sign Lacazette? Who else do YOU think they need to bring in this summer? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Arsene Wenger
Lyon
Football
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Surprising SmackDown star to face Brock Lesnar for Universal title at house show

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

Arsenal to complete £35m signing this summer - could even join this week [Sport]

The 10 players Liverpool will sell to generate over £100m for transfers [Liverpool Echo]

The 10 players Liverpool will sell to generate over £100m for transfers [Liverpool Echo]

Douglas Costa replies to Bayern Munich fan tweeting him every day until he leaves

Douglas Costa replies to Bayern Munich fan tweeting him every day until he leaves

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again