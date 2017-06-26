After missing out on Champions League football for the first time in his 21-year tenure at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger seems more willing than ever to spend big in the transfer market.

Last month's FA Cup triumph didn't really make up for their fifth-place league finish, with even sixth-placed Manchester United earning a place in Europe's elite competition for next term.

Arsenal have been linked with Monaco duo Thomas Lemar and Kylian Mbappe, but their biggest target seems to be Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners have reportedly been in talks with Lyon over a possible move this summer, but the Ligue 1 outfit are understandably reluctant to sell their talisman and most valuable player.

Lacazette is coming off the back of his best-ever goalscoring season, and Lyon's president has revealed what the club must do before they even consider letting him go.

What Lyon must do before selling Lacazette

Appearing at a media conference, the Lyon chief confirmed that Lacazette has expressed his desire to leave but insists the French side must secure one thing before allowing him to depart.

Jean-Michel Aulas told reporters, via Goal: "Today (Monday), our position is that, as long as we have not signed his (Lacazette's) replacement, we will keep him.

"He expressed the wish to leave and he was given an agreement to go to the club of his heart, but things did not happen."

Aulas, who values Lacazette at €65 million, continued: "He wants to leave. We will discuss it in the coming weeks. If so, offers will be heard, provided they match the value of the player."

Will Arsenal sign Lacazette?

So, Aulas has made it clear that Arsenal won't be able to sign Lacazette unless Lyon manage to bring in a like-for-like replacement for the prolific striker.

The Frenchman was set to join compatriot Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid before Diego Simeone's men were hit with a transfer ban until January 2018.

The 26-year-old, who has spent his entire senior career at Lyon, has scored 129 goals in 275 games for the club, including 37 in 45 appearances last season.

The conference that the Lyon president was speaking at was arranged to mark the arrival of Bertrand Traore, who signed from Chelsea for £8.8 million.

The 21-year-old forward scored 13 goals on loan at Ajax last term, but given his versatility, he is not seen by Lyon as a player who could directly replace Lacazette.

Another issue is that Traore's arrival reportedly means that Lyon have ended their interest in Olivier Giroud, who Arsenal could have used as makeweight in any deal for Lacazette.

