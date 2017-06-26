It has been a tough week for the family of UFC Hall Of Famer Matt Hughes.

Last week, the former UFC welterweight champ's truck was hit by a moving train in in Raymond, Illinois, just outside his hometown of Hillsboro, and he needed to be airlifted to the HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Hughes remains at the hospital in stable condition with no broken bones or severe internal injuries.

Article continues below

Per a recent press release from the Hughes family, the former mixed martial arts (MMA) great is only “minimally responsive” and urges fans not to buy into any false reports:

"Official Family Statement

Article continues below

“Our family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support.

"Please understand that there are many false reports out there by people who say they are close to the family. We will post another update here when we have more news.

"Matt is stable and has no broken bones or internal injuries. He has some minor lacerations and bruising and is currently being weaned from his ventilator. He is not yet awake and not responding as we would like to see but we see the fight in him.

"Matts strength and determination along with God’s Mercy and Grace will bring him through this. We ask that you all continue to pray.”

Earlier today (Mon. June 26, 2017) Hughes sister, Beth Hughes Ulrici, took to her Facebook page to post another update on her brother's condition, which she says is improving, however, Hughes still has a long road ahead of him:

“He is improving and continues to show us his heart and determination each day,” she said. “He has a long road ahead of him and your continued thoughts and prayers will help him with the journey.”

The crash is still being investigated by the Illinois State Police and a prayer vigil was held yesterday for Hughes in Mt. Olive, Illinois. The Hughes family plans on holding another one very soon:

“Matt has always been a fighter; but he is now in the biggest fight of his life. We know he will continue to improve with God’s Grace and Mercy.”

Hughes is currently 43-years-old and has held the UFC welterweight title on multiple occasions. He was earned victorious over some of the biggest names the sport has ever seen such as Georges St-Pierre and BJ Penn. Around the time of the accident Hughes had publicly admitted he was contemplating a return to MMA competition.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms