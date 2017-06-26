Kawhi Leonard is one of the NBA's top players, often referred to as the league's best "two-way player."

That's a soft way of saying that Leonard is the NBA's best player when taking into considering all aspects of basketball. The San Antonio Spurs once again have a superstar who speaks seldom, letting his game do the talking for him.

Or, in this case, Kawhi has let Jordan Brand do the talking for him. The company released a new one-minute ad showcasing the quiet personality with the loud basketball game, brilliantly marketing one of their top stars in a way that fits him.

The "Kawhi question," according to the commercial, is whether he's better on offense or defense. That's a tough call, with Leonard's offense being efficient and deadly but his defense being the backbone of what's made him so dominant.

The commercial is a brilliant setup, with one person representing his defense, one representing his offense and a judge overseeing the case.

"Kawhi gets buckets. The evidence substantiates a domination of all realms. Isos, post-ups, daggers off the dribble, fade-away game winners. Contention two; check the points, then check the points again," the person in charge of proving his offense is better states.

Leonard's offense has been the biggest development in his game and what's made him a true superstar. He averaged 27.5 points per game last season, a new career-high that's solidified his spot at the top of the NBA. But is that enough to push his offense over his defense? Not quite, says person number two.

"It's the quiet storm's lockdown D that towers supreme. He led the league steals and defensive rating, "The Claw's" like a supernova black hole, a shutdown corner, or a game-altering paradigm shift that silences entire teams," the second person tells the judge.

Both sides begin incoherently yelling over one another, akin to what you'd find on daytime sports programming on ESPN, until the judge cuts through with a question that should leave everyone shook.

"Consider a hypothetical question: could Kawhi get buckets on Kawhi?" the Judge asks, interrupting the bickering.

Could he, though? Sure, Leonard would see some net, but how hard would he have to work to get a clean shot off against himself? Would he even be able to that clean look, or would it just be tough shouts that he's able to sink because his offense is just that good. The world may never know.