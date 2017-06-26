The Minnesota Timberwolves made the biggest splash in the NBA on draft night, acquiring Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade that reunites the all-star swingman with head coach Tom Thibodeau.

It was a huge move for the franchise, indicating the time for waiting for the young players around their two star players has run up. Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and the No. 7 pick were sent to Chicago in return for Butler, and Minnesota is looking strong heading into free agency.

Butler should stabilize a young core headlined by Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, with Minnesota hoping he's the piece the brings it all together. The Timberwolves have the longest playoff drought in the NBA, and the team clearly hopes Jimmy helps them return to the postseason sooner rather than later.

Minnesota may not be done wheeling and dealing, though. The Timberwolves "remain intent" on trading point guard Ricky Rubio in the wake up acquiring Butler, reports Marc Stein of ESPN. Minnesota hopes to turn Rubio into more shooting to put around Towns, Butler and Wiggins.

Rubio had a career season for the Timberwolves, averaging career-highs in points per game (11.1), assists (9.1), free-throw percentage (89%) and field goal percentage (40.2%). The 26-year-old guard has had to overcome numerous injuries throughout his career.

The Timberwolves traded their best three-point shooter (38.7%) in LaVine and are now put in a position where they desperately need wing shooting help. Their second-best shooter Brandon Rush is a free agent, and their roster lacks a perimeter specialist.

Minnesota is clearly trying to make a big move forward this summer and has also parted ways with big man Jordan Hill, who played just 47 minutes for the Timberwolves last season. He was signed as a free agent last summer, but the front office announced its decision to decline the $4.1 million team option to retain him another season.

Rubio could net the Timberwolves a solid return, but his numbers don't pop off the page and he's never quite taken his game to the next level. Perhaps a change of scenery could be good for Rubio, not on a team that hasn't sniffed the playoffs since 2004.

Ricky, the fifth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, could either start or help fill out a strong backcourt rotation for a team if he is moved. There will be teams interested in him, but Rubio's lack of three-point shooting is an logistical issue teams will have to take into consideration.