Ever since the WWE Draft almost one year ago, Smackdown Live has drastically closed the gap on it's Monday night rival.

The Smackdown women's division is one of the reasons for this, but one of the more divisive names in the division since the brand split was Eva Marie.

Return to all red?

All Red Everything had a very unsuccessful run on Smackdown after she was drafted to Tuesday nights in which she never actually competed in a match.

Marie was advertised for matches on a weekly basis but something would always interfere, from her being stuck in traffic to wardrobe malfunctions.

So when Marie left the company to work on film projects away from WWE, reports surfaced claiming that she was done with the company.

However the woman herself has argued against the claims when she was speaking on Monday's instalment of Wrestling Observer live.

Marie claimed that she could still pop up on either RAW or Smackdown at any time.

However the controversial superstar also revealed that since she is working on two film projects, her return may not be happening any time soon.

She claimed that the door is always open for a WWE return - something that may not be what a lot of fans want to hear.

Despite her absence, Smackdown Live still appears to have a character similar to Marie in their newest female addition to the roster Lana.

An addition that Marie also spoke about.

Stolen gimmick?

Ever since her arrival on the Smackdown Live roster, Lana has been seen as a direct replacement for Eva Marie.

Emerging in glamorous ball gowns, many have claimed that Marie's gimmick has been given to Lana.

Marie herself discussed this on Wrestling Observer Live and she said that she couldn't confirm that Lana had been given her gimmick.

While All Red Everything couldn't confirm that her gimmick had been given away, she did announce that she really hopes that it is not what the WWE have done.

Either way, Lana appears to be receiving a big push on the Smackdown brand in Marie's place and certainly goes down better with the fans than her Total Divas co- star.

