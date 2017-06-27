GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Goldust has returned to his roots (©Twitter @WWE).

Goldust returns to RAW with a return to his old gimmick

RAW aired from the famous Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Monday night and while it brought the stars out, it also brought an old sight back to WWE.

Since he attacked his former tag team partner R- Truth on RAW several weeks ago, Goldust has only appeared in videos from his directors chair.

Return to Hollywood

The return to Hollywood for WWE brought Goldust back to the ring with a whole new look - despite it looking very familiar.

Goldust has clearly returned to his roots as he appeared in the gold and white suit he wore many years ago.

The Bizarre One emerged in front of the fans and even came with his own camera man during his entrance.

The match itself however never officially started as Goldust would attack Truth before it could get underway.

A brutal attack on R- Truth saw him left laying in the ring while Goldust's private camera man caught it all on video.

A return to his older gimmick for Goldust saw him give a very dominant display during his first RAW appearance in several weeks.

The Golden Truth is very clearly over and the two will surely be in the ring again sometime soon, but with less than two weeks until the Great Balls of Fire PPV, fans could have to wait to see them one on one.

Big night shaping up

The Great Balls of Fire event will bring together some very big matches for the RAW superstars.

With the highly anticipated match between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship set to main event the show, Great Balls of Fire has arguably the biggest main event of RAW this year.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will also go one on one again at the event but this time in an ambulance match.

Requiring the victor to put his opponent inside the back of an ambulance and have it drive away to win the match, the collision between the two powerhouses should be something to behold.

