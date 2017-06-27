It is already turning into one of the rivalries of the year and Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar haven't even stepped into the ring yet.

The pair are set for their first match at the Great Balls of Fire event in less than two weeks for the Universal Championship.

Samoan Dominance

The two first came to blows two weeks ago when the created a locker room clearing brawl in which the entire roster was needed to separate them.

Monday's episode went one step further with Joe getting the upper hand over the Champion.

All night it had been promoted that Lesnar was coming to RAW to challenge Samoa Joe to a fight in response to the actions of two weeks ago.

The Beast incarnate finally arrived at the arena and sent his advocate Paul Heyman to the ring in order to address the situation - like only he can.

Heyman referred to Joe's actions as a cheap shot and continued to disrespect the Samoan Submission Machine before welcoming his client to the ring.

Lesnar would emerge on the stage, but he would never make it to the ring.

Joe would attack the beast incarnate while he was on the stage and lock him in the Coquina Clutch multiple times.

Lesnar would try to fight back but his would turn a deep shade of purple as he was very clearly being choked out by the submission hold.

Eventually superstars from the back would again come to separate the two superstars with Joe undoubtedly winning this battle between the two warriors.

Later in the show, Paul Heyman would be asked about the events and would go on to claim that it was proof that Joe can't fight Lesnar fairly and has to rely upon sneak attacks.

Getting personal

Lesnar being beaten down like he was on RAW has not only convinced any possible doubters that Joe is ready for the main event, but it has also increased the intensity within their feud.

The Lesnar vs Joe rivalry has quickly become one of the best of 2017 and is now incredibly personal as the two prepare for their first encounter.

If the actual Universal Championship match at Great Balls of Fire is anything like the brawl between them in recent weeks, then it should be a main event to remember.

Great Balls of Fire will be the final RAW exclusive show before Summer Slam in August - so it could be possible that the two will clash again when the WWE takes over Brooklyn, New York.

