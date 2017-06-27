GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Alexa Bliss has a new challenger! (©Twitter @WWEUniverse).

Women's Championship match made for Great Balls of Fire

Another title match has been announced for the Great Balls of Fire event in less than two weeks as the RAW Women's Champion Alexa bliss finally has a challenger.

Little Miss Bliss watched on during Monday's episode of RAW as the whole women's division battled it out for the right to face her at Great Balls of Fire.

A big victory

Six women competed in a gauntlet match on RAW in which Nia Jax would defeat all but one of the opponents placed in front of her.

Jax was very dominant throughout and almost won the entire thing if not for a late submission as she was defeated by the Boss Sasha Banks.

Banks now moves on to Great Balls of Fire where she will challenge for the RAW Women's Championship - a title she has held multiple times before.

It wasn't easy for Banks though despite her being the final competitor to enter the match as Nia Jax proved her dominance throughout the match.

Bayley, Mickie James, Emma and Dana Brooke all fell before Jax as she proved that she deserves her title chance.

Jax and Bayley were the two initial starters in the match and Bayley put up a good fight but still became the first victim.

Banks would claim victory when she entered last and despite still being dominated by Jax, was able to lock in the Bank Statement and force her to submit.

Following the match, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle came to the ring to congratulate Banks who was then confronted by the Champion.

The two would come to blows and it would be the Boss left standing as she gave Bliss a taste of what is to come at Great Balls of Fire.

Mind games?

Before the match on RAW, Alexa Bliss caught up with Nia Jax backstage and revealed that they have both been doubted due to their appearance in their lives, with the two sharing a somewhat heartwarming moment.

It is no secret that Bliss does not want to defend her title against Jax and the backstage segment between the two could be the perfect example of the champion trying to gain an ally.

Sasha Banks
John Cena
WWE

