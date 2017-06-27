GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Van Dijk.

The decision the Premier League will make about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool must have feared the worst after Southampton reported them to the Premier League for their approach of Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds have already been handed an academy transfer ban and could have been in big trouble if they were found guilty of tapping-up the Dutchman.

Jurgen Klopp was desperate to sign the defender and it appeared Van Dijk himself was desperate to play for Liverpool.

But when Van Dijk’s desire to join the Anfield club was being reported in the media, Southampton cried foul.

It prompted Liverpool to immediately offer an apology and withdraw any interest they previously had for Van Dijk.

Since then, it’s all gone a bit quiet.

Will Liverpool be punished for their actions or will they eventually get their man?

Liverpool v Middlesbrough - Premier League

The Premier League have made a decision

Well, according to The Times, they will be getting away with it.

Their report suggests that Liverpool "will not face any action from the Premier League for allegedly tapping up Virgil van Dijk."

While Southampton haven’t actually withdrawn their complaint, they have failed to provide significant evidence to the Premier League.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-SOUTHAMPTON-LIVERPOOL

Can Liverpool still sign Van Dijk

But where does that leave Liverpool and their hopes to sign Van Dijk?

They were ready to spend around £60 million on Van Dijk before they backed off after the Saints reported them.

If the Premier League have decided not to punish them, then surely they’re free to open up negotiations with Van Dijk once again - as long as they contact Southampton first.

But Southampton will still be reluctant to sell to Liverpool after they way they’ve conducted themselves and would certainly be more willing to offload Van Dijk to either Chelsea or Manchester City if they submit a satisfactory bid.

Norwich City v Southampton - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

But, for now, it seems Van Dijk could be staying at St. Mary’s with his club wanting at least £60 million for him.

Liverpool will now have to think carefully whether to go back in for Van Dijk or to just walk away and consider themselves fortunate to get away without any punishment.

Of course, if Van Dijk was to hand in a transfer request to try and force a move to Liverpool, tha would change everything.

One thing is for sure, this transfer saga is far from over.

