Manchester United look set to continue their summer spending with the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for £40 million in the coming days.

United have already moved to sign defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £30 million and will take their expenditure to £70 million with the arrival of Matic.

It seems clear that Jose Mourinho wants to strengthen his squad in all areas as they look to compete for glory domestically and on the European stage.

But new arrivals will bring problems for Mourinho - selection problems.

Last season, United boosted a very large squad with plenty of depth as they attempted to finish in the top four of the Premier League and win the Europa League.

It turned out that, while United had the squad depth, they didn’t quite have the quality to do both.

Where will the new signings play?

But how will the new players fit into the squad?

Well, it seems that Lindelof’s arrival will see him partner Eric Bailly at the heart of defence, with the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones making way.

Matic's role

But what about Matic?

Mourinho struggled to find the perfect combination in midfield last season with Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick all fighting for one of the three central spots.

A look at the line-up in the Europa League final suggests that Mourinho’s favoured trio was Pogba, Herrera and Fellaini.

Who will drop out when Matic arrives?

Pogba is the world’s most expensive player and will continue to improve next season so there’s no way the Frenchman will be left out.

Herrera won the club’s Player of the Season award after an outstanding campaign so will surely keep his place.

That leaves Fellaini and Carrick as the players to miss out due to Matic.

A Matic and Herrera combination in central midfield will allow Pogba to flourish slightly further up the pitch.

The Serbian is one of the best protectors in European football, while Herrera will press opponents in an attempt to win back the ball.

That will mean Pogba will have less defensive responsibilities and can focus more of producing the goods in the final third of the pitch.

Other deals

Elsewhere, the club are still pursuing deals for Ivan Perisic and Alvaro Morata with the pair seemingly close to arriving at the Theatre of Dreams.

Perisic will add quality on the wing, while Morata will attempt to fill the void left behind by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

As a result, the Mirror have predicted how United's XI could look at the start of next season.

Check it out:

