GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

.

When Floyd Mayweather was knocked down for the first time in his career

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Conor McGregor is hoping to do something no man has ever done before - beat Floyd Mayweather.

Despite initially retiring from boxing two years ago, Mayweather is still expected to dispatch the UFC star with ease and extend his in-ring record to 49-0 when the two go head-to-head on August 26.

And even though - if you believe many of the experts - the nature of the fight will be so one sided, Mayweather's return is likely to break box office records left, right and centre.

Article continues below

That's because there will still be those intrigued to see whether McGregor really can do the seemingly impossible.

Both fighters have ramped up their preparations for the fight over the last few weeks with training footage being 'leaked' on a regular basis.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

Smackdown superstar comments on a possible return

Smackdown superstar comments on a possible return

Manchester Utd are close to signing Alvaro Morata - but there's a problem [AS]

Manchester Utd are close to signing Alvaro Morata - but there's a problem [AS]

Fabinho has named the position he wants to play if he joins Man Utd [Goal]

Fabinho has named the position he wants to play if he joins Man Utd [Goal]

The fact McGregor is swapping the octagon for the squared circle could potentially give him one advantage in that Mayweather has no previous boxing fights to examine and study the Irishman in action.

Meanwhile, Mayweather has 49 professional fights to his name which McGregor will undoubtedly watch back to find a weakness.

And one fight he will surely look at closely is the bout between 'Money' and Carlos Hernandez in 2001.

WBC Super Featherweight Champion Floyd Mayweather,

That's because it was during this particular clash that Mayweather was officially knocked down for the only time in his career to date.

As you can see by watching below, Mayweather (wearing white and red shorts) is hit by a right hand of Hernandez and loses his balance.

The American doesn't completely hit the floor but as he put his hand down to steady himself, it does count as a knockdown.

But as we already know, it didn't affect the final result as Mayweather eased to a unanimous victory.

That's not to say he didn't get some stick for his performance against an unfancied underdog, however, and afterwards he tried to put it down to a hand injury.

“It was a rough night,” the then WBC super-featherweight champion said, as per Boxing News Online.

“I hurt my left hand, then the right. I came into the fight with two messed-up hands, but I wanted to put on a good show.”

Whether McGregor is capable of knocking him down again, though, remains to be seen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

Manchester Utd are close to signing Alvaro Morata - but there's a problem [AS]

Manchester Utd are close to signing Alvaro Morata - but there's a problem [AS]

Fabinho has named the position he wants to play if he joins Man Utd [Goal]

Fabinho has named the position he wants to play if he joins Man Utd [Goal]

The two midfielders Mourinho tried to sign before settling for Matic [Telegraph]

The two midfielders Mourinho tried to sign before settling for Matic [Telegraph]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again