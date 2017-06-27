Conor McGregor is hoping to do something no man has ever done before - beat Floyd Mayweather.

Despite initially retiring from boxing two years ago, Mayweather is still expected to dispatch the UFC star with ease and extend his in-ring record to 49-0 when the two go head-to-head on August 26.

And even though - if you believe many of the experts - the nature of the fight will be so one sided, Mayweather's return is likely to break box office records left, right and centre.

That's because there will still be those intrigued to see whether McGregor really can do the seemingly impossible.

Both fighters have ramped up their preparations for the fight over the last few weeks with training footage being 'leaked' on a regular basis.

The fact McGregor is swapping the octagon for the squared circle could potentially give him one advantage in that Mayweather has no previous boxing fights to examine and study the Irishman in action.

Meanwhile, Mayweather has 49 professional fights to his name which McGregor will undoubtedly watch back to find a weakness.

And one fight he will surely look at closely is the bout between 'Money' and Carlos Hernandez in 2001.

That's because it was during this particular clash that Mayweather was officially knocked down for the only time in his career to date.

As you can see by watching below, Mayweather (wearing white and red shorts) is hit by a right hand of Hernandez and loses his balance.

The American doesn't completely hit the floor but as he put his hand down to steady himself, it does count as a knockdown.

But as we already know, it didn't affect the final result as Mayweather eased to a unanimous victory.

That's not to say he didn't get some stick for his performance against an unfancied underdog, however, and afterwards he tried to put it down to a hand injury.

“It was a rough night,” the then WBC super-featherweight champion said, as per Boxing News Online.

“I hurt my left hand, then the right. I came into the fight with two messed-up hands, but I wanted to put on a good show.”

Whether McGregor is capable of knocking him down again, though, remains to be seen.

