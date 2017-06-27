The summer transfer window may not have opened yet but there has already been plenty of activity.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have already moved to sign players from around Europe as they attempt to strengthen their squads ahead of next season.

But it looks as though there will be plenty of movement between Premier League clubs in the coming weeks and months.

Manchester City could sign Alexis Sanchez, Chelsea want Romelu Lukaku, while Manchester United look set to secure Nemanja Matic. And that's only the beginning.

There could be another big move involving two English clubs this summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Arsenal career has looked in doubt for weeks now after contract negotiations at the Emirates have stalled. Chamberlain has just one year left on his deal and is still yet to be offered a new contract.

It has left Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea considering a move for the 23-year-old.

But one of those clubs is no longer ‘considering’ a move.

Liverpool's approach

That’s because, according to the Mirror, they’ve made an official approach for the England international.

That club? Liverpool.

They’re claiming that Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of the player and he has decided that he wants him in his squad.

He will likely cost around £25 million - a fee that could encourage fellow Premier League clubs considering his age and experience.

As a result, the Reds have reportedly made the first step and contacted Arsenal about the possibility of signing Oxlade-Chamberlain in an attempt to fend off their rivals.

The Gunners, unsurprisingly, have rejected the approach but this certainly isn’t the last we’ve heard of Liverpool’s interest in the Arsenal star.

If Oxlade-Chamberlain was to try and force a move by handing in a transfer request, Arsenal would have a tough task to convince him to stay with just 12 months left on his contract.

Liverpool and Klopp have laid their cards on the table. Now Arsenal must offer Oxlade-Chamberlain a new deal as soon as possible in an attempt to convince him to stay.

