GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

What Liverpool have done in the hope to beat Chelsea and Manchester City to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The summer transfer window may not have opened yet but there has already been plenty of activity.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have already moved to sign players from around Europe as they attempt to strengthen their squads ahead of next season.

But it looks as though there will be plenty of movement between Premier League clubs in the coming weeks and months.

Article continues below

Manchester City could sign Alexis Sanchez, Chelsea want Romelu Lukaku, while Manchester United look set to secure Nemanja Matic. And that's only the beginning.

There could be another big move involving two English clubs this summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

Smackdown superstar comments on a possible return

Smackdown superstar comments on a possible return

Manchester Utd are close to signing Alvaro Morata - but there's a problem [AS]

Manchester Utd are close to signing Alvaro Morata - but there's a problem [AS]

Fabinho has named the position he wants to play if he joins Man Utd [Goal]

Fabinho has named the position he wants to play if he joins Man Utd [Goal]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Arsenal career has looked in doubt for weeks now after contract negotiations at the Emirates have stalled. Chamberlain has just one year left on his deal and is still yet to be offered a new contract.

It has left Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea considering a move for the 23-year-old.

But one of those clubs is no longer ‘considering’ a move.

England Media Access

Liverpool's approach

That’s because, according to the Mirror, they’ve made an official approach for the England international.

That club? Liverpool.

They’re claiming that Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of the player and he has decided that he wants him in his squad.

He will likely cost around £25 million - a fee that could encourage fellow Premier League clubs considering his age and experience.

As a result, the Reds have reportedly made the first step and contacted Arsenal about the possibility of signing Oxlade-Chamberlain in an attempt to fend off their rivals.

Sydney FC v Liverpool FC

The Gunners, unsurprisingly, have rejected the approach but this certainly isn’t the last we’ve heard of Liverpool’s interest in the Arsenal star.

If Oxlade-Chamberlain was to try and force a move by handing in a transfer request, Arsenal would have a tough task to convince him to stay with just 12 months left on his contract.

Liverpool and Klopp have laid their cards on the table. Now Arsenal must offer Oxlade-Chamberlain a new deal as soon as possible in an attempt to convince him to stay.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Jordan Henderson
Jamie Carragher
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Liverpool
Thierry Henry
Mesut Özil
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
Daniel Sturridge

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

Manchester Utd are close to signing Alvaro Morata - but there's a problem [AS]

Manchester Utd are close to signing Alvaro Morata - but there's a problem [AS]

Fabinho has named the position he wants to play if he joins Man Utd [Goal]

Fabinho has named the position he wants to play if he joins Man Utd [Goal]

The two midfielders Mourinho tried to sign before settling for Matic [Telegraph]

The two midfielders Mourinho tried to sign before settling for Matic [Telegraph]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again