Football

Ronaldinho and Paul Scholes.

Paul Scholes explains why he really wanted to give Ronaldinho a kicking

The legendary Paul Scholes is a man who simply needs no introduction, having made a whopping 718 appearances for Manchester United between 1993 and 2013.

He scored 155 goals in that time, winning 25 trophies, including when he came out of retirement to play for one more season and help United lift the 2012-13 Premier League trophy.

The Englishman, currently the co-owner of sixth-tier club Salford City alongside Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and the Neville brothers, also represented his country 66 times.

If he wasn't launching himself into a slide tackle, the classy midfield maestro usually kept his cool out on the pitch, but there was one thing which left him pretty upset.

It was back in 2003, when Brazil icon Ronaldinho left Paris Saint-Germain after two years in the French capital and decided to join Barcelona.

Scholes' hilarious plan for Ronaldinho

At the time, Ronaldinho was being strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford and came close to signing for United - even travelling to Manchester to hold talks.

Barcelona's Ronaldinho De Asis Moreira o

However, he eventually joined Barca, and then-Man Utd star Scholes has revealed just how disappointed that their side missed out on the 2002 World Cup winner.

In an attempt to get one back on Ronaldinho, Scholes has revealed the hilarious plan he and his United teammates came up with ahead of a pre-season friendly with the Catalan giants.

The 42-year-old ex-central midfielder told the Republik of Mancunia blog, via Manchester Evening News: "We (Man United) were on the pre-season tour.

"It looked like he (Ronaldinho) was going to sign for us, and he ended up signing for Barcelona. And we were playing Barcelona on the tour."

Paul Scholes of Manchester United celebrates scoring the opening goal of the match

Scholes continued: "Because he didn't sign for us, everyone wanted to boot him and kick him, but you couldn't get near him. Brilliant player."

So, Scholesy and the other United stars clearly wanted to send the Brazilian a pretty forceful message, but it sounds like they tried and failed in their mission.

Ronaldinho went on to enjoy five very successful years at the Nou Camp, scoring 94 goals, winning the Champions League, multiple La Liga and Copa del Rey titles, and lighting up European football with his tricks, flair, crazily good technique and flamboyant personality.

UEFA Champions League Final: Arsenal v Barcelona

With that said, United fans can certainly wonder what could have been had the skilful attacking midfield superstar plied his trade at the Theatre of Dreams.

What do YOU make of Scholes' revenge plan to deal with Ronaldinho? How good was the Brazilian in YOUR opinion? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Ryan Giggs
Football

