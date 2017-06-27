The term "legend" gets thrown around a lot these days, but Ryan Giggs' legendary status at Manchester United is well and truly assured.

The former wing wizard made a whopping 963 appearances for the Red Devils between 1990 and 2014, scoring 168 goals and winning 35 trophies.

After his playing career ended, Giggs had a short spell as United's player-manager following the dismissal of David Moyes before Louis van Gaal replaced the Scotsman.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Giggs was Van Gaal's assistant manager, but his 29-year association with Man Utd ended last summer when the Dutchman was sacked and Jose Mourinho arrived.

The Welshman wasn't planning to leave the Theatre of Dreams when he did, after the 2015-16 FA Cup triumph, and he has now lifted the lid on what really happened in his exit.

Article continues below

Giggs opens up about Man Utd exit

Speaking exclusively to Manchester Evening News, Giggs claimed that he had a three-year vision at Old Trafford which was left in tatters by Van Gaal's sacking.

Contrary to many reports, which suggested Mourinho had offered him a position at the club in some capacity, Giggs insists that there was never an offer on the table for him to stay.

"There was no offer from Jose Mourinho. No offer. It was my choice to go,” Giggs said. "As soon as Louis (van Gaal) was going, I had made my decision to go.

“I had done two years and I wanted to do three years under Louis. It didn't happen. That was my plan - to do my three years - and see what happened after that."

The 43-year-old continued: “Unfortunately, that was cut short. It happens. That's football. But I didn't really feel I could go on at the club in any other capacity apart from manager.”

There were suggestions that Mourinho wanted Giggs to be his assistant, but the ex-United captain clearly felt that the manager's job was the only role that could've kept him at the club.

What next for Giggs?

Following his departure from Old Trafford, Giggs has been open to many coaching and management jobs and been linked with several Premier League clubs.

The United legend went on to say: “I'm quite happy with life at the moment. I have always said I would like to go into coaching but I am not in any rush. I am not desperate,” Giggs added.

“If the right job comes along I will look at it. But I have other things. I do technical observer work for UEFA, I do TV. I am still watching a lot of football and am involved in football.

"But I also have a lot of other stuff. I am able to watch my son play football, which I have never been able to do. It is a nice balance at the moment.

“I feel I have all the attributes to be a good coach, a good manager for sure. I spoke to Swansea. It didn't work out.

"Because I have said I want to go into coaching and management, every job that comes up I am linked with... and then I miss out on the job without having spoken to anyone!

"That's frustrating, but that's football," Giggs stated, before also adding: “In my eyes, I had a fantastic two years under Louis van Gaal.

"I had a brilliant education as assistant manager of Manchester United. I managed the club for four matches which is invaluable experience.

“I have done the apprenticeship I have just not done the real thing yet. I have a lot to give after playing at United for 20-odd years, plus my coaching role at United on top."

What do YOU make of the way Giggs left Man Utd? Do YOU think he will be a top-level manager one day? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms