Olivier Giroud has endured a turbulent five years at Arsenal since securing his £12 million switch from then Ligue 1 champions Montpellier.

The 30-year-old striker has often been scapegoated by frustrated Gunners fans despite contributing no less than 11 Premier League goals in each campaign following his arrival.

His effectiveness as a target man has subsequently gained more appreciation in recent years, though he’s still not quite a fan favourite at the Emirates.

Article continues below

There’s little doubt the Frenchman can be a useful player when offered the right support by his more dynamic teammates in Alexis Sanchez and co.

But the overall lack of chemistry among the current Arsenal squad has seen Giroud suffer as an individual more than most others.

Article continues below

With that in mind, Arsene Wenger seems to be prioritising the signing of a new front man this summer as he seeks to rebuild the Gunners in the wake of his worst league finish since taking charge.

Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette are understood to be his two main targets and the arrival of either would likely result in Giroud heading the opposite way.

However, rather than merely freeing up some of their wage budget, Giroud could fetch a decent chunk of whatever Arsenal might pay for a new goalscorer.

Lyon have already expressed their desire to lure him back to France – but a Premier League club is now ready to enter the race in a big way.

The Telegraph reports that West Ham want Giroud as their chief attacking weapon next season and are willing to break their club transfer record to make it happen.

That means the Irons must be prepared to offer upwards of the £20 million they paid to secure Andre Ayew from Swansea last summer.

Giroud – who still has three years remaining on his contract with the north Londoners – would also have his £120,000-a-week wages matched or even exceeded should he join their city rivals.

PLAYING TIME

Money aside, joining West Ham could be a hugely positive move for him at this stage of his career.

Giroud is desperate to secure regular playing time ahead of the 2018 World Cup and his opportunities would likely be limited with Lacazette or Mbappe for competition at Arsenal.

Slaven Bilic prefers to play a brand of football suited to his strengths and would have every reason to make the Arsenal man his first-choice in attack.

Wenger may also be reluctant to lose one of his most unique players – but that decision could be swayed by his ambition to breathe new life into the Gunners squad.

Should Arsenal sell Giroud this summer? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms