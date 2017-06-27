GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Fabinho.

The problem with Manchester United's deal for Fabinho

Once again, Jose Mourinho looks set to spend big in the summer transfer window.

After arriving at Old Trafford 12 months ago, Mourinho spent £150 million bringing in Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, whilst signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer.

Despite winning the EFL Cup and the Europa League, Mourinho could only lead United to a sixth-placed finish as they struggled to juggle European and domestic football.

And it seems the Portuguese boss is keen to spend big once again.

He’s already moved to sign Victor Lindelof for £30 million, while it looks as though Nemanja Matic will arrive for £40 million.

But the ‘Special One’ is far from finished.

Both Ivan Perisic and Alvaro Morata have been linked with big-money moves to the club but there’s another player the Red Devils have been heavily linked with.

That man is Fabinho.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-MONACO

The 23-year-old impressed for Monaco as they won Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

In recent weeks, it’s looked increasingly likely that the Brazilian will become a United player before the start of next season.

The problem with Fabinho

However, there’s a big problem.

That problem? Paris Saint-Germain.

According to French outlet RMC, PSG have joined the race while negotiations between Fabinho and United have slowed.

With PSG midfielder Marco Verratti looking as though he could leave for Barcelona, the French club need a replacement a see £30 million Fabinho as the ideal candidate.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-PSG

And with United signing Matic, it seems Mourinho don’t necessarily need another midfielder. Having said that, Goal are reporting that Fabinho has insisted that he would want to play as a right-back if he signs for United.

Fabinho has spoken about joining United

The Monaco star has actually spoken of the prospect of signing for the Europa League winners to Brazilian TV - and seemed keen on the idea.

“It’s a tempting invitation. I would first talk to my agent, Monaco too, to decide everything right,” he said last week.

“But it’s a great club, sure enough I would think well about it.”

But with PSG now in the race, things have just got a whole lot more complicated.

