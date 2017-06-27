These days, football fans usually know about a transfer long before it’s officially confirmed.

Gone are the days that an announcement of a new signing comes as news, with social media and various websites revealing details of potential deals weeks before they actually happen.

But recently, football fans look at a player’s activity on social media to be an indication of their future.

For example, if they start following certain players on Twitter, it could mean they’re about to move to that club.

Yeah, it’s all a bit pathetic but that’s the way the world is these days.

And football fans believe that Alvaro Morata will be joining Manchester United because of a similar incident.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a big-money move for the Real Madrid forward throughout the summer and it seems the transfer could be close.

Earlier this month, Morata excited United fans when he started following the likes of Wayne Rooney, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba on Instagram.

And now Morata’s wife has got in on the act.

Morata's wife gets following

That’s because Alice Campello has just started following Manchester United.

United fans react

It’s something that certainly doesn’t go unnoticed by United fans and they reacted on Twitter:

Incidentally, the Italian model follows just two clubs on the photo sharing app - Real and now United.

Ok, it’s certainly not concrete evidence that Morata will be signing for United but ask yourself this: Why would she follow Manchester United on Instagram if her husband wasn’t about to sign for them?

Morata married Campello this month and the pair have been honeymooning in the Seychelles. That has delayed Morata’s potential move to Old Trafford with the Spaniard taking a deserved rest.

If Morata and his wife’s Instagram activity are anything to go by, he will be a United player by the start of next season.

