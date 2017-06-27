GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Morata.

Alvaro Morata's wife has just got Manchester United fans very excited with Instagram activity

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

These days, football fans usually know about a transfer long before it’s officially confirmed.

Gone are the days that an announcement of a new signing comes as news, with social media and various websites revealing details of potential deals weeks before they actually happen.

But recently, football fans look at a player’s activity on social media to be an indication of their future.

Article continues below

For example, if they start following certain players on Twitter, it could mean they’re about to move to that club.

Yeah, it’s all a bit pathetic but that’s the way the world is these days.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

Smackdown superstar comments on a possible return

Smackdown superstar comments on a possible return

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

And football fans believe that Alvaro Morata will be joining Manchester United because of a similar incident.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a big-money move for the Real Madrid forward throughout the summer and it seems the transfer could be close.

Earlier this month, Morata excited United fans when he started following the likes of Wayne Rooney, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba on Instagram.

And now Morata’s wife has got in on the act.

Morata's wife gets following

That’s because Alice Campello has just started following Manchester United.

United fans react

It’s something that certainly doesn’t go unnoticed by United fans and they reacted on Twitter:

Incidentally, the Italian model follows just two clubs on the photo sharing app - Real and now United.

Ok, it’s certainly not concrete evidence that Morata will be signing for United but ask yourself this: Why would she follow Manchester United on Instagram if her husband wasn’t about to sign for them?

Real Sporting de Gijon v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Morata married Campello this month and the pair have been honeymooning in the Seychelles. That has delayed Morata’s potential move to Old Trafford with the Spaniard taking a deserved rest.

If Morata and his wife’s Instagram activity are anything to go by, he will be a United player by the start of next season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alvaro Morata
Paul Scholes
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Wayne Rooney
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Paul Pogba
Cristiano Ronaldo
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

What Liverpool have done to ensure they beat rivals to Oxlade-Chamberlain [Mirror]

What Liverpool have done to ensure they beat rivals to Oxlade-Chamberlain [Mirror]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again