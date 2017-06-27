GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Antonio Conte.

Chelsea dealt huge blow in pursuit of major summer transfer target

Antonio Conte has been quick to establish the targets he is looking to bring to Chelsea this summer.

The Italian wants reinforcements in every area of the pitch as he seeks to build on an already solid squad with which he won the Premier League in his first campaign in charge.

His eagerness to set the Blues’ transfer activity in motion is an expected reaction to the few occasions the lack of depth at his disposal was exposed last season.

Going by reports of late, Conte is clearly working towards boasting the luxury of two world-class options for each position in his 3-4-3 system.

Chelsea have so far been heavily linked with big-money moves for a new striker, midfielder, centre-back and wingback.

However, the longest-standing target on Conte’s shortlist is one of his former Juventus players in Leonardo Bonucci.

Despite having the second-tightest back line in the English top-flight last term, the 47-year-old has made no secret of his desire to reunite with one of his most trusted players.

The prospect of Bonucci trading the Serie A champions for the Premier League title holders has seemed feasible should the latter be prepared to pay upwards of £50 million for his services.

An incident which led to Bonucci being dropped by Massimiliano Allegri for a Champions League clash with Porto in February sparked talk of soured relations between the pair.

Now, the Juve boss has spoken about what happened in a manner that could have a significant influence on which shirt the defender will wear next season.

Italy Training Session And Press Conference

"At that particular moment it was the right thing to do," Allegri told Sky Italia, as per Goal.

"There are times when you should turn a blind eye and times when you have to have your eyes wide open and in that moment Leo was wrong.

"I was wrong too, and in fact I punished myself and Leo was left out. It was an important and decisive game and even if we’d lost we’d have had the strength to win 10 more.

"We played a good game against Porto and then after two days Bonucci came back, because he’s an important player, an extraordinary player.

"And above all he has to understand that he’ll be the future leader of the Juventus dressing room.”

Comments of that nature can only hurt Conte’s pursuit of a player who is already a vital figure at the Turin club.

The former Italy boss has plenty going for him at Stamford Bridge, but trying to persuade Bonucci to ditch the Champions League finalists for his Chelsea project represents a huge task.

