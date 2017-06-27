Russell Westbrook wins MVP award at inaugural NBA Awards nights

For the first time in league history, the NBA hosted an end-of-the-season awards show.

As opposed to the traditional method of announcing the winners during the second round of the playoffs, the NBA opted for a huge show in New York City, hosted by the world's most famous artist: Drake.

The battle for the Most Valuable Player award dominated the regular season with both Russell Westbrook and James Harden posting historic numbers for their respective franchises.

However, on Monday night, the win for Westbrook was a foregone conclusion. The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard, who became the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson, accepted his award with a brilliant, emotional speech.

Other highlights of the evening included Monty Williams' speech after he won the Sager Strong award, and a hilarious moment from Bill Russell as the Hall of Famer told some fellow big men he'd "kick their a**," after winning the Lifetime Achievement award.

There was also a first Defensive Player of the Year award for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. Having played second fiddle to Kawhi Leonard over the past two seasons, the two-time NBA champion was finally able to get his hands on the much-coveted trophy.

Houston Rockets duo Mike D'Antoni and Eric Gordon claimed the tradition awards of Coach of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year respectively while emerging Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Most Improved Player. His teammate Malcolm Brogdon was named Rookie of the Year.

Golden State's Bob Myers was, unsurprisingly, named Executive of the Year after he added Kevin Durant to a 73-win team before watching his club cruise to the best regular season record of 2016-17.

There were plenty of winners from the Bay Area in New York; Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were handed Assist of the Year for their beautiful sequence of play that saw two passes take the ball from under their own to a Kevin Durant slam off the backboard.

Klay Thompson's 60-point outburst against the Indiana Pacers was given Performance of the Year while Durant won Playoff Moment.

There were also wins for Kawhi Leonard, Victor Oladipo and Kemba Walker, as well as a second victory for Westbrook as he claimed Best Style.

Here is your full list of winners: