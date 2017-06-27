Several reports on Monday suggested that Manchester United were on the verge of completing a deal with Chelsea for Nemanja Matic.

Jose Mourinho seems keen to reunite with the Serbian with a £40 million transfer fee being discussed. And with Chelsea set to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Conte would be willing to listen to any offers for the Frenchman.

However, it seems there’s another midfielder on Mourinho’s radar.

The Telegraph are reporting that Matic is actually Mourinho’s third-choice midfield target with Tottenham’s Eric Dier and Roma’s Radja Nainggolan his first two options.

But with Matic set to arrive at Old Trafford, does that mean United have failed in their attempts to sign Dier and Nainggolan?

Well, not necessarily, it seems.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho is willing to pay £40 million for Nainggolan.

They claim that Mourinho has convinced United chiefs to make a move for the Roma midfielder and is willing to pay him £125,000-per-week to secure his services.

It’s believed Mourinho has contacted Nainggolan’s representatives to express his interest in the 29-year-old. And, with his advancing years, Roma’s new sporting director Monchi could be tempted to cash in on the Belgian.

Nainggolan's Instagram post

Nainggolan actually posted a rather cryptic Instagram post on Monday with the caption: “Thinking about what to do.”

Very interesting.

What Gazzetta’s report fails to mention, though, is the potential arrival of Matic.

Surely Mourinho wouldn’t be willing to pay £40 million each on both Matic and Nainggolan.

Does it mean the Matic deal is now off or is Gazzetta’s report wide of the mark?

Time will tell.

