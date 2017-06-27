GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton accuses Sebastian Vettel of showing a major weakness

Football News
Just when the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel couldn't get any more intense, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix happened.

The two came together during an incident on Sunday in which the Ferrari driver deliberately rammed his Mercedes counterpart after he allegedly brake-tested him during one of three safety car periods.

The chaos resulted in a ten-second penalty for Vettel and sparked calls for the FIA to issue additional punishments after telemetry from Hamilton’s car later proved his actions were not unjustified.

Coming away from the crash with a loose headrest, Hamilton eventually finished fifth – one place behind his German rival to fall 14 points adrift of him in their battle for the title.

While Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo deserves credit for earning his first win of 2017 in Baku, it’s no surprise a collision between the two championship-leading drivers stole the headlines.

The eighth race of the season is unlikely to have a telling impact on which man takes top spot at the end of the year, but that’s done little to curb Hamilton’s anger towards Vettel.

Asked if he felt his Ferrari rival was demonstrating mental weakness, the Briton didn't mince his words.

"That's been kind of obvious for some time,” he said, as per the Independent.

"You look at last year and some of the things he's come and said on the radio. We know how he can be. I honestly would never have thought that that would have happened, but we can only look at that as a positive for us.

"We've put a lot of pressure on Ferrari. He's under pressure and that's not a bad thing. That shows that often pressure can get to even some of the best of us."

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Hamilton – who will get his next chance to reel in Vettel at the Austrian Grand Prix on July 9 – also took a swipe at Vettel for displaying a lack of professionalism.

"(This) was obviously a different Sebastian than we saw in those seven races, and I like to think that I remained respectful.

"I will continue to do so and I want to do the talking on the track. I want to win this championship the right way.”

Topics:
Formula 1

