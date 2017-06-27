Dean Ambrose makes brilliant joke about LaVar Ball during commercial break on WWE RAW

Arguably one of the most ridiculous segments of the year took place this week on WWE's Monday Night RAW. It wasn't as bad as the 'This Is Your Life' segment involving Alexa Bliss and Bayley, but it comes a close second.

The Miz featured a special guest this week on his Miz TV segment - The Ball Family, consisting of LaVar Ball, Lonzo Ball, and LaMelo Ball all wearing Big Baller Brand merchandise. LaVar and LaMelo were booed on their way to the ring, but Lonzo was given a huge cheer.

With RAW taking place inside the Staples Center, this was the first time the Los Angeles Lakers first round pick was on his home turf with a live crowd watching him, but not much talk about basketball took place.

Although his sons were relatively calm throughout the segment, LaVar was very heated (sort of) when having an exchange of words with The Miz, who thought he was joining and becoming a part of the Big Baller Brand.

LaVar responded by saying the Intercontinental Champion wasn't big enough to be a part of their brand, and when The Miz took his coat off for a fight, the outspoken father of Lonzo took his shirt off too and ran around the ring.

Dean Ambrose then came out and said he would be representing the Big Baller Brand at Great Balls of Fire next month, and a six-man tag team match was put on for after the commercial break. What happening during the break, however, was absolutely hilarious.

As you can see in the video below, during the commercial break, LaVar could still be seen shooting a promo on The Miz, who was now standing outside of the ring, shouting goodness knows what down the microphone.

Ambrose was in the same boat as those inside the Staples Center, as he said to LaVar: "Ok LaVar. I'll be honest with you. I've been back there listening and I haven't understood a single word you have said this entire time." This was received with laughs by the Staples Center crowd.

Needless to say, both WWE and the Big Baller Brand benefited from this segment. WWE will enjoy the publicity on sports networks that cover the NBA, while the Big Baller Brand will love the exposure of their brand. It's still up there for being one of the worst segments of the year though.

What did you think of the Big Baller Brand appearing on Monday Night RAW?

