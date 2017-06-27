Frank Lampard has always been considered one of those players who would make a good manager once his playing days were over.

The Chelsea legend has several of the qualities necessary to make something of himself on the touchline – he’s a proven leader, intelligent and tactically astute.

Not many possess such a rare combination of attributes in addition to a glittering career marked with a host of major honours at the highest level.

Lampard has already spoken of his desire to enter management since hanging up his boots after a spell with New York City in the MLS.

In March, the 39-year-old said the prospect of calling the shots from the dugout has become increasingly appealing during his latter days as a player.

“I want to manage. Most of my career I wasn’t sure but when I got into my thirties I became a lot more interested,” Lampard said, as per the Sun.

“Much as I’m interested in coaching I’ve just as much interest in how to deal with people.”

Coupling this with his vast experience as a world-class player, it’s difficult to imagine the former England international struggling to succeed in the managerial game.

And it appears he could be offered a chance to lead a professional side less than five months into his retirement.

The Sun claims that Lampard is in line to become the next manager at Oxford United after Michael Appleton left for an assistant role at Leicester City.

The three-time Premier League champion is understood be good friends with the League One club’s director Dave Jones – the leader of a three-man panel tasked with selecting their new boss.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

Oxford begin their campaign on August 6 with a trip to Oldham after finishing eighth in the league table last season.

The south-east outfit missed out on a promotion play-off spot by a mere four points, leaving Lampard with some big expectations on his shoulders should he be in charge next term.

It must be said, managing even a third-tier club would be a significant challenge for a man with no relevant experience for such a role.

But if anyone is capable of thriving under such pressure, it’s probably Lampard.

