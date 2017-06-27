GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Nick Kyrgios responds to reporter's claims he would lose to Serena Williams

Nick Kyrgios has hit back at an Australian journalist for implying he would struggle playing against Serena Williams because he gave the likes of Federer, Djokovic and Nadal a run for their money.

Tony Jones of Channel Nine and 3AW was commenting on quotes from John McEnroe earlier this week that the American female tennis star would struggle in the men's game and be around the no. 700 ranking. 

McEnroe's controversial comments have been the hot topic of discussion in the sport but Jones seemed to take it one step further by aiming a dig at Kyrgios.

"I agree with him on one point - I think she would beat Nick Krygios. I say that because she has a power game, there’s no doubt about that," Jones said.

"But he touched on something that is more important, especially when you’re playing something like Nick Kyrgios whose brittle above the shoulders - it’s a mind game as well.

"Her mental strength alone would see her get the better of someone like Nick Krygios - I’d back her in.”

Ouch, that might have been a little harsh on the Aussie 'bad boy' of tennis.

Unsurprisingly, Kyrgios was far from impressed and opted to defend himself with a couple of tweets.

"And, we have officially seen it all," he wrote on Twitter and posted a 'crying with laughter' emoji and an emoji of a man planting his hand on his face in despair.

But he wasn't done there and the world number 20 wrote another post affirming his own position as a contender among the better players on the men's circuit.

"If this is the case, Djokovic, Fed & Nadal would struggle against her? Since they all have had a tough match against me?" 

While he may have a right to feel aggrieved that this particular journalist has chosen to call him out, Kyrgios has unwittingly gotten involved in a sexism debate sparked by McEnroe's comments.

He has, at times, been quite a controversial figure and would realistically be advised to avoid public debate, particularly around sensitive subjects like sexism in sport. 

With Wimbledon just around the corner, the players will be hoping to do their talking on the court and not in the media.

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

