Boxing

McGregor.

Conor McGregor's brilliant reaction when he first saw his Floyd Mayweather mural

Professional sportsmen often try to envisage achieving their goals to help them eventually achieve it when the moment comes.

That’s exactly what Conor McGregor has tried to do ahead of his boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor has had a giant mural painted on the wall of his gym in Dublin as he prepares to take on the undefeated legend in Las Vegas on August 26.

To help him do the impossible, McGregor will find it pretty easy to visualise knocking Mayweather out by just looking up at the giant painting of him doing just that.

Subset - the company that produced the painted the mural - have explained the reason behind it.

"We have a great relationship with John Kavanagh and he graciously provided us with the opportunity of producing the artwork which is now the backdrop for Conor’s preparations," Subset said.

"The artwork is a gift for John which will aid Conor with the visualization of his success.

"As it was a surprise we were required to produce it once he finished a training session on Sunday evening and before he began another training session on Monday night.

"We filmed his arrival and reaction to the artwork and we are currently in the process of making a short video using the footage.

"This will be posted online in the coming days."

McGregor's brilliant reaction

Fortunately for us, that moment has now been shared on YouTube.

McGregor walked into his gym ready for another hard day at work. But he was already suspicious as he noticed a stranger hanging around with a camera.

“Who’s that boys?” he asked.

But he soon realised why an unknown man and a camera were in his gym.

As he looked up and saw the brilliant mural, his reaction was brilliant.

p1bjko17h3gnnfig1i53ttr3a3d.jpg

“F***ing hell,” he exclaimed.

“F***ing hell, that is unbelievable."

We take it he was pretty pleased with it.

Check out his epic reaction:

Whether that mural is actually predicting the future will be discovered on fight night in just under two months time.

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather

