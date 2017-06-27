Does a day go by without Kylian Mbappe being linked with a move away from AS Monaco?

The French wonderkid is the player on everybody’s lips at the moment and it seems any club with enough money to coax him away from France is being drawn into the rumours. It’s the transfer saga that simply won’t die.

It seems, that on the back of just one breakout season, that Mbappe has the choice of some of the world’s finest clubs. The only sticking point being that the preference of the man himself, remains unknown.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

As a result, nobody is certain as to how the summer will play out for the 18-year-old.

If Mbappe is to move though, it begs the question – which destination should he choose? Besides, when you reportedly have Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal hunting you down, it’s bound to cause a few head aches.

Well, while there’s no footballing crystal ball to produce any concrete answers, Football Manager 2017 is the next best thing. In fact, courtesy of the Mirror, the results of the FM game engine have offered an interesting insight.

It has predicted just how Mbappe would perform in 2017-18 if he made moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Arsenal or Manchester City. The intriguing predictions can be seen below:

PSG

The French giants certainly go all out for their man in this scenario – footing an astonishing world record fee of £120 million. However, his performances in the capital leave a lot to be desired.

Mbappe produces 11 goals and seven assists from 32 appearances, yet the showings of Julian Draxler ensure 12 of these are from the bench. His average match rating of 7.26 would rank as just the seventh highest in the squad.

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane splashes the cash for this transfer, sacrificing Karim Benzema to Juventus and sending £120 million in Monaco’s direction. The Frenchman is decently successful, though, and ousts Gareth Bale from the left wing position.

He forges a successful relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo too and provides a satisfying 13 assists. Nevertheless, Los Blancos only reach the semi finals of the Champions League and Mbappe is just their sixth best performer.

Arsenal

Unsurprisingly, the Gunners are less generous with their wallets and pay a comparatively measly £75 million for their man. Mbappe quickly becomes the focal point of their attack, however.

The 18-year-old scores 14 times and produces an average match rating of 7.30 – the fifth best at the Emirates. Moreover, his impact is instant as he propels the north London club up from fifth to second place.

Liverpool

Mbappe and Sadio Mane man the flanks at Anfield after the former signs for a seemingly poultry £72 million up front. That being, Jurgen Klopp’s marque signing fails to deliver in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Despite making 33 appearances, he scores just six times and is ranked ninth at the club for his performances. A League Cup victory would be the only palliative in a poor debut campaign.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola breaks the bank for Mbappe with Wilfired Bony, Nolito and Fabien Delph being sold to help rally a £100 million fee. The winger forms a fruitful partnership with Gabriel Jesus and impresses in the Premier League.

He secures the Premier League title in his first season, scores 12 times and produces a solid 10 assists. Furthermore, his average rating of 7.19 is far from offensive even if it is belittled by the showings of players such as Sergio Aguero.

So it’s fair to say the results are pretty interesting.

PSG and Liverpool certainly don’t look like the wisest of choices, but his other three options might just produce the goods. That being said, none of FM’s predictions scream the type of success you would associate with such a transfer fee.

So, perhaps, remaining with Monaco could actually be the most prudent decision going forward. For the sake of the fans though Kylian, when did a mega money transfer ever hurt anybody?

Where do you think Mbappe should move to this summer, or should he stay? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms