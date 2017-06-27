WWE fans were absolutely buzzing when AJ Styles debuted at #3 in the Royal Rumble last year, as he put on an impressive showing during a lengthy stint at the historic event which was eventually won by Triple H.

One of the main reasons why fans were ecstatic was because it was thought the Phenomenal One would never end up in WWE as his career progressed, and would end up sticking with the independent scene where he was arguably the biggest name around.

DREAM MATCHES

Of course, the second his music hit and he pulled his hood down, fans knew he was going to be a star in the company and the prospect of seeing some dream matches would finally become a reality – except the Shawn Michaels contest that was just never meant to be.

Instead, names like Finn Balor and Seth Rollins were thrown around, as well as John Cena as the two put on an incredible feud when Styles defeated the 16-time world champion to send him packing for a while and anointed himself as the face that runs the place.

However, if there’s one feud and match that fans are desperate to see on WWE television, it’s AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Years ago, you’d never thought it would be a possibility but excitement grew two nights after WrestleMania 33 when it was confirmed that the King of Strong Style would be a SmackDown LIVE star, and Styles wouldn’t be moving to Monday Night RAW in the superstar shake-up.

Seeing their contest at Wrestle Kingdom; WWE can't afford to miss out on trying to one-up that.

WWE dropped another huge tease at the recent Money in the Bank pay-per-view, where both Styles and Nakamura had the opportunity to climb the ladder and unhook the briefcase, but they gave the fans what they wanted when they moved it out of the way and had a brilliant exchange.

THE KING OF STRONG STYLE VS. THE PHENOMENAL ONE

Obviously, fans are waiting to see when that could happen and Dave Meltzer might have revealed when WWE could be having this dream match – and it might be sooner than you think if the company pulls the trigger on it.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer claimed that WWE could have the match as soon as SummerSlam, or they could play the waiting game and have it in New Orleans at WrestleMania 34.

He said: “I don’t know for sure [if it’ll happen at SummerSlam], but it’s for sure a planned match.

“Whether or not it’s at WrestleMania, I don’t know. But yeah, it’s absolutely a planned big show match.”

If it’s a match being saved for a big event, then Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble are the only other viable options.

It might be hard for them to avoid crossing paths if it’s at WrestleMania, but it’s surely something that would get the fans invested, and it would be guaranteed to steal the show.

