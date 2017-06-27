Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

James Harden.

Watch: James Harden gives awkward response to question about his favorite NBA MVP

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Houston Rockets guard James Harden had a good enough season this year that he could have won the NBA MVP award for his efforts.

However, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the season, so he ended up winning the award over the Rockets' star on Monday night.

Westbrook now takes his place among the greatest players in the star-studded history of the NBA, but don't ask Harden to name any of those players.

When Drake, who was hosting the awards show, asked Harden who his favorite NBA MVP was, Harden was left speechless, unable to name a single former MVP, as you can see in the video below:

“There were so many... um,” was all Harden could manage to say before falling silent. Fortunately, Drake didn't let the awkward moment go on too long before he moved on.

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside

Perhaps Harden simply was struggling to pick just one MVP. He could have named Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Larry Bird, LeBron James or any number of great players throughout the history of the league.

One answer he didn't give was Russell Westbrook, who ended up walking away with the 2017 MVP award later that night, outscoring Harden in the voting.

Westbrook received 69 or the 101 first-place votes, with Harden getting 22. San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard picked up nine votes and Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James got one.

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets - Game Six

During his acceptance speech, Westbrook said he has been dreaming of being the NBA MVP for a long time, but never thought he'd actually be standing up in front of his peers with the award (via ESPN.com):

"I remember growing up just being home, playing the video games and stuff with my pops, and my mom sitting there and my brother and just talking about maybe one day I could be the MVP. Obviously I was joking at the time," Westbrook said.

"But now to be standing here with this trophy next to me is a true blessing, man, and it's an unbelievable feeling, something that I can never imagine."

Now the pressure is on Harden to do even more this upcoming season, as he was a close second to Westbrook this time around.

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets - Game Four

Harden's Houston squad won more games than the Thunder, so he should have a better crew around him moving forward.

We saw last year what he can do in coach Mike D'Antoni's fast-paced offense, so if he's able to take the next step in 2017-18, he may be able to name himself when asked about his favorite MVP in the future.

Topics:
NBA Playoffs
Western Conference
NBA
NBA Draft
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
James Harden

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

Goldust returns to RAW and looks very different

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

Alvaro Morata's wife's social media activity has got Man Utd fans very excited

Alvaro Morata's wife's social media activity has got Man Utd fans very excited

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again