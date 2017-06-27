GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Ousmane Dembele.

Ousmane Dembele is currently in England for talks over £79m deal with Premier League giants

Transfer silly season is yet to truly kick off, but there have been some monstrous deals mooted in the early going for all fans to either salivate over or collectively groan.

Mohammed Salah's £35 million move to Liverpool and Victor Lindelof's £40 million deal to join Manchester United have been the highest profile deals thus far, but they are around half the price of some of the top-end deals being spoken about.

Kylian Mbappe, Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo have all been linked with very realistic £100 million-plus moves this summer and in the current climate, those deals really are not out of the question.

Dortmund's French wonderkid Ousmane Dembele has also been attracting interest this summer after a fantastic debut season with Dortmund and impressive performances for his country.

While Barcelona were thought to be desperate to sign the former Rennes man this summer, reports suggest that the Catalan side do not believe they will be able to lure him to the Nou Camp at this time.

But, according to French outlet Le10Sport, Dembele is currently in Manchester having talks with Man City boss, Pep Guardiola.

It's not clear at this time of writing whether Dortmund are aware of these talks or what the nature of the negotiations are, but the club's sporting director Michael Zorc insists if any club does try to turn Dembele's head, Dortmund will report them.

"Ousmane Dembelé has a long-term contract and there are no negotiations,’ Zorc said.

"He will play for us next season and if (rival clubs) do not contact Dortmund, we could initiate proceedings with FIFA."

France v England - International Friendly

The report also goes on to suggest that City will pay £79 million to secure the two-footed winger, but do the Citizens really need another attacking player?

With Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane, the blue-half of Manchester are pretty well stacked in the final third.

But a man of Dembele's obvious immense quality is clearly too much for Guardiola to pass up on and if the report proves to be true, it would be a huge coup for Pep.

