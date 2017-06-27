The Washington Wizards pushed the No. 1 seeded Boston Celtics to seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but couldn't get the job done as they were defeated in Game 7 in Boston.

However, with star point guard John Wall and sharpshooter Bradley Beal, the Wizards have a solid core in place moving forward.

But adding another star player never hurts, and that's something Wall thinks the Wizards should look into this offseason.

Before Monday's NBA awards show, Wall made his pitch for Indiana Pacers star forward Paul George to head to D.C. to make a run at LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers next year:

"I am talking to some guys -- Paul. I know his ultimate goal of where he wants to be. I'm trying to see if we can make something happen," Wall told The Undefeated before the NBA awards on Monday night.

"We've been friends, and we've talked throughout the summer. He has to make a decision that is comfortable to him. But at the end of the day, you always have to get [elite players]. You have to go out swinging. You got to get a yes or a no."

George has made it clear he wants to join the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2018-19 season, but the Pacers could deal him to any other team for this upcoming season.

Wall said George could step in to Otto Porter Jr.'s starting spot, making Porter one of the better sixth men in the league and giving the Wizards a guy who can guard LeBron:

"Look at our team. We are one piece away," Wall said. "We have the point guard, we have the shooting guard, we have the center, we have the power forward. Our 3-man [Otto Porter Jr.] did great for us. You can't take nothing away from what he did. But [George] is a guy that can guard LeBron and go back at LeBron. It's a piece that you're going to need to win. If you don't have a guy who can do that, you don't have a chance. ...

"You got to add another star. You got to add another piece. You got to have three guys. And that's what it's looking like."

A Wizards team that puts Wall, Beal, George, Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat on the court as the starting five would be a tough squad for anyone in the Eastern Conference to beat. A lot has to happen for the Wizards and Pacers to make a deal, but Wall will do his best to make sure his team doesn't stand still this offseason.