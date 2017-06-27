Alvaro Morata seems closer to a Premier League switch than ever before.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to English shores for the past two summers, but without success. Nevertheless, this year could be the year that he finally makes the move that has been so frequently rumoured.

Of course, that’s all well and good, but Morata has some of the league’s biggest clubs vying for his signature and it’s certainly no easy choice.

The frontrunners in this particular saga have been Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Blues were heavily linked with the forward last summer, but Morata instead favoured a return to boyhood club Real Madrid. Nevertheless, with Diego Costa seemingly being ousted from Stamford Bridge, their interest hasn’t waned.

Besides, Antonio Conte would be switching one top-class Spanish striker for another and minus the hotheaded shenanigans.

From Morata’s perspective too, he would be joining none other than the champions and compatriots in the form of Cesc Fabregas and Macros Alonso. Moreover, it’s difficult to see Michy Batshuayi causing him too many problems.

In spite of all that however, it seems that Morata actually favours a move to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

According to AS, player and club are now in advanced talks and Morata is in fact trying to accelerate the process. The 24-year-old personally travelled to Madrid just this week to engage in talks with United representatives.

He was so keen that he even took time out from his ongoing honeymoon in Ibiza with his wife Alice Campello.

In addition, United fans have a lot to be thanking Mourinho for as it was the Special One who played such a key role in Morata snubbing Chelsea. Constant calls with the Portuguese left him in no doubt of his preference.

Besides, Mourinho handed the Spaniard his first team debut at Real Madrid in 2010 and has openly discussed how he believes Morata is a ‘perfect number nine’.

Nevertheless, Los Blancos will continue to hold out for a weighty fee and United might have to shatter their transfer record to get their man. It is believed that a bid in the region of €85-90million would be required to prize him away from the Spanish capital.

The two clubs do have a history of cooperation, though. After all, the Red Devils’ current record purchase remains Angel di Maria who was snatched from Real for a similar fee in 2014.

Whether a deal will go through or not, remains to be seen yet supporters can be confident that if Morata does come to the Premier League then it will be with United. Chelsea will have to swallow their pride on this particular occasion.

Sorry Conte, you can beat Mourinho on the pitch but not over a phone call.

