WWE superstars' reaction to CM Punk's famous 'pipe bomb' promo

Six years ago today, CM Punk delivered a promo on WWE's Monday Night RAW that would change his life and career forever and it has since gone down as one of the best promos of all-time. The 'pipe bomb' promo.

After helping R-Truth defeat John Cena in a tables match in the main event on RAW, Punk then took a microphone, walked to the top of the ramp, sat down with his legs crossed and began to talk as he said there were a lot of things he needed to get off his chest.

Punk's promo was a very emotional promo, as he took shots at John Cena, Triple H, Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon about his lack of opportunities in the WWE, breaking the fourth wall in the process. Most people were surprised to discover this was not a shoot and the promo was actually cleared by the company.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

One of the infamous lines from the promo was: “I’d like to think that maybe this company will better after Vince McMahon is dead. But the fact is, it’s going to be taken over by his idiotic daughter and his doofus son-in-law and the rest of his stupid family."

At the time, no one really knew of Punk's frustrations with WWE, but we would later discover most of this was true to his heart and his own opinion when he abruptly left the company in January 2014 the following day after the Royal Rumble.

Article continues below

Punk's 'pipe bomb' promo is still talked about to this day because of how true to life it has turned out to be. Several WWE superstars from over the years have since reacted to the famous promo that changed the company forever.

During a 2012 interview with WWE.com, Cena praised Punk for his performance.

He said: "When you see someone come into his own like that, it’s inspirational. If you go back and watch that, even though Punk directed a lot of those comments toward me, it was almost like an opposing coach watching an all-star player have the game of his life.

"Like, man, you know you’re getting whipped and you know you’re going to lose, but you’re seeing something great, and something that is going to stand the test of time.

“When a guy like that has a night like that – a breakout night like that – I knew that, regardless of how many days CM Punk had been in WWE, now CM Punk is a household name. That very day. And since then, he has totally taken the ball and ran with it, and that was his whole original concept behind why he was saying what he was saying.

"‘Listen, I have talent. You guys are overlooking me. This is what I’m upset about. Could somebody please give me a shot?’ And when he gets his shot, he becomes the WWE Champion – and keeps the WWE Championship. I was motivated, excited, and it’s certainly a piece of the WWE timeline that nobody will ever forget."

Triple H dismissed the claims that it was a shoot during an interview with Grantland in 2013, saying if it was a shoot, they would have cut him off right away.

The Game said: “But I laugh, like, when writers say “Oh, CM Punk laid the pipe bomb and lifted the fourth wall in a promo.” So let me get this straight, you think we put him out on TV, he broke f*cking everything we were supposed to do, and then sat down Indian-style and started blistering everybody, and we didn’t think Let’s take him off the air?

"If that would’ve been a shoot, it would’ve been off the air the second he started.”

The WWE locker room at the time of the promo couldn't believe what was being said, but it did also annoy some superstars.

Zack Ryder said: “I remember I was watching the backstage monitor and I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Is this live on TV?’ He was just saying these things about the company that seemed pretty unbelievable. They even cut the mic out from under him.

"You knew it was one of those moments that created controversy, and people were tuning in the next week to see what would happen. I definitely approved and agreed with what he was saying. I was saying similar things on my YouTube show, so when a Superstar like Punk voiced his opinion, maybe it made people realize a change was necessary.”

Justin Gabriel said: “I was a huge fan of Punk before, and I think that day made me an even bigger fan. Just the way he walks and talks is so different. Everything he says, you want to believe him.

"For the guys in the WWE locker room, he definitely hit the right notes, but he obviously ruffled a lot of feathers. But that’s cool. That’s what we need. I think that’s what we needed at the time and we need more of that going forward, too.”

Needless to say, the promo will go down as one of the best in WWE history, but WWE hasn't talked about it since Punk left the company due to the vast majority of things he said during the promo actually being true.

What did you think of CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' promo? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms