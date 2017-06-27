Finn Balor is perhaps one of the unluckiest stars on the roster right now, as an untimely injury around a year ago saw him miss valuable months of in-ring action and was forced to vacate his Universal Championship.

He was the inaugural champion after defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam and even though there were rumours that he could feature at WrestleMania 33 in some capacity, nothing came to fruition despite being cleared to compete.

BALOR PLANS

There just wasn’t anything for him.

It was thought that Balor would be inserted back into the Universal Championship picture whenever he returned, but he failed in the one chance he has had so far at Extreme Rules, where he was choked out by Samoa Joe in the Fatal Five-Way match with the latter now advancing to Great Balls of Fire to battle Brock Lesnar.

So, the wait continues for him and if recent claims from Dave Meltzer are to be believed, he won’t be getting a Universal Championship clash at SummerSlam either way.

There have been some rumours circulating online that Balor could feature in a triple threat match for the Universal title featuring The Beast Incarnate and The Kingslayer, but Meltzer suggested on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that if Balor doesn’t have a rematch against Elias Samson in Brooklyn, then WWE could book him to face Bray Wyatt instead.

SUMMERSLAM PLANS

Meltzer claimed: “I don’t know where [Finn Balor] would fit in on the show.

“It could be Bray Wyatt, it could be The Drifter in a rematch, it could be something else.”

Something else could see Balor in the Universal title match too, as it's been claimed that Lesnar will defend his gold against both Rollins and Balor in the build-up to WrestleMania 34.

Vince McMahon is reportedly very impressed with Samson since he made the move up from NXT, as he’s apparently pleased with how he’s able to get a negative reaction whenever he’s on the microphone.

The two are set to clash at Great Balls of Fire in a feud that has started from out of nowhere, so it wouldn’t be a massive surprise to see it culminate at the biggest party of the summer – even if it’s a little underwhelming for somebody of Balor’s stature.

A Wyatt feud makes complete sense, as it was a feud WWE reportedly scrapped to accommodate other plans and it’s something WWE should definitely revisit while SummerSlam seems like the perfect event for it.

The characters can work really well opposite each other, especially if Balor brings out the Demon to battle the Eater of Worlds.

