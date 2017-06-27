GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Warren Gatland explains why he didn't use the bench in Lions' draw with Hurricanes

The British and Irish Lions do not have to be told how difficult touring New Zealand can be.

While winning a test series against the All Blacks on their home turf was always going a monumental task, the mid-week matches against the provincial sides have posed a major challenge of their own.

The Lions went into their seventh and final mid-week match of the tour against the Hurricanes with four wins from six games, having lost to the Blues (22-16) and the Highlanders (23-22).

The Lions' squad needed a pick-me-up following their 30-15 defeat in the first test against the Al Blacks in Auckland on Sunday.

And the visitors started the game in fine fashion holding a 23-7 lead at half-time courtesy of tries to the wing pairing of Tommy Seymour and George North.

The Hurricanes, who are the reigning Super Rugby champions responded through a try to Ngani Laumape but Seymour scored his second and the Lions looked well on course for an impressive victory.

However, they hit a major hurdle when lock Iain Henderson was sin-binned with 15 minutes remaining following a dangerous clear out against Jordie Barrett.

The hosts made the Lions pay the ultimate penalty with converted tries to Wes Goosen and Vaea Fifita levelling the scores.

Hurricanes v British & Irish Lions

Dan Biggar had a late drop-goal attempt with the final kick of the game to win it but his shot fell narrowly under the bar.

Coach Warren Gatland came in for some criticism once again after he chose to make just two substitutions over the course of 80 minutes, with many of his controversial recent call-ups left on the bench.

And when questioned why he did not utilise his options the bench, Gatland defended his decision.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the New Zealander coach said: "We thought the players who have come in have come in for cover.

Hurricanes v British & Irish Lions

"We brought George Kruis on for Courtney Lawes and we tried to protect those players.

"All along we have said it is about those players coming in for cover and give the 23 players the best possible chance to prepare for the next test."

On tours such as these, you have to strike a delicate balancing act between recovery and match sharpness.

RUGBYU-NZL-LIONS-HURRICANES

Every decision such as the one that Gatland made against the Hurricanes, will be discussed by the pundits and fans alike.

If the Lions manage to claim victory in the second Test on Saturday on this same ground, then the decision will be something of a masterstroke.

It sets the scene for a fascinating contest in a couple of days time.

