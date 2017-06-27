The transfer window hasn’t even opened yet and there has already been an incredible transfer saga involving Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

The Southampton defender is a very wanted man this summer with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all reportedly interested in the Dutchman.

However, last month, it looked as though Liverpool had won the race. Reports emerged that Van Dijk wanted to play for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and a deal seemed close.

However, Southampton weren’t having any of it.

They reported Liverpool to the Premier League for ‘tapping-up’ their defender. It had the desired effect with the Reds immediately withdrawing their interest and apologising for their behaviour.

While it doesn’t look as though Liverpool will be punished by the Premier League, it also doesn’t look as though they will make a fresh approach for Van Dijk.

After all, they simply couldn’t afford another anction after they were hit with an academy transfer ban for illegally approaching a youngster from Stoke City.

It seems Liverpool’s only chance of signing Van Dijk is if no other club comes in for him and Southampton are forced to sell after he hands in a transfer request.

Chelsea fail in Bonucci interest

That is possibly what Liverpool are waiting for.

However, there’s bad news.

Chelsea are keen to sign a top quality centre-back this summer and that appeared to be Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci. But it doesn’t look as though Antonio Conte will be able to reunite with the Italian after Massimiliano Allegri’s latest comments.

Juve’s manager has come out and has appeared to insist that Bonucci will be staying at the club this summer.

"He’s an important player, an extraordinary player and above all he has to understand that he’ll be the future leader of the Juventus dressing room,” he said.

Bad news for Liverpool

So, why is this bad news for Liverpool?

Well, according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea will now concentrate all their efforts to sign Van Dijk.

Van Dijk is being valued at £70 million by Southampton but the Premier League champions might take the plunge and splash the cash on the 25-year-old.

It will certainly leave Liverpool in an awkward position.

Will Chelsea’s advances see them lose all hope of signing their transfer target? Or will it simply see them attempt to sign him once again?

Either way, Southampton will surely be more keen to see Van Dijk leave for Chelsea rather than Liverpool, meaning Klopp could now find it very difficult to land his number one transfer target.

It’s certainly an interesting scenario and a transfer saga that will rumble on for many more weeks to come.

