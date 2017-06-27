Even though they might have been in the wrong, you can’t blame WWE for being annoyed at the way the relationship between themselves and CM Punk ended.

Following his Royal Rumble appearance in 2014, WWE stopped advertising him for events before the news spread like wildfire on what had happened – then the former WWE Champion revealed all on Colt Cabana’s podcast about the truth regarding his exit.

WWE.COM INTERVIEW

So, it’s safe to say that he won’t be back in WWE anytime soon.

Of course, relationships can always be mended down the line and who knows if the olive branch will ever be extended by either party, but he seems to be happy with the outside projects he’s featuring in and is still searching for a second fight in the UFC following on from his disastrous debut against Mickey Gall.

WWE has gone to great lengths to erase Punk from their history, removing him from articles and videos where you’d assume he’d be mentioned; such as the names of everyone that has the WWE Championship, for example.

You could argue they did the same with AJ Lee when she departed, as they had Nikki Bella become the longest reigning Diva’s Champion instead.

Plus, you can’t blame Vince McMahon for being annoyed when The Rock left CM Punk a voicemail when the crowd tried to hijack the show some months ago.

PUNK NAME DROP

However, in a WWE.com exclusive video, Jeff Hardy surprisingly name dropped Punk following on from their victory on Monday Night RAW where The Hardy Boyz and Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson, Sheamus and Cesaro.

The trio shared their excitement at being back in the Staples Center, as Jeff revealed the last time he was here was when he competed against CM Punk at SummerSlam.

He said: “First of all, I haven’t been back here since I was here in ’09.

“I think I wrestled CM Punk at SummerSlam and to come back here seven, eight years later it was such a good experience to team with Finn Balor and to jam out to that music live was the best.”

Luckily for him, that interview didn’t air on the episode and was instead for their website and their YouTube channel.

Jeff had an incredible feud with Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, so he probably got a little ahead of himself when going down memory lane to revisit the epic match they had.

Still, it’s probably something that could irk Vince McMahon if it continues making the rounds.

What do you make of Jeff Hardy mentioning CM Punk in the interview?

