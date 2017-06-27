GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Big Baller Brand.

WWE release statement following racial slur being said on RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, WWE fans were given a treat - depending on your stance - as they witnessed the Big Baller Brand of LaVar Ball, Lonzo Ball, and LaMelo Ball step foot inside a WWE ring. However, things did get a little out of hand.

The Ball Family showed up on RAW this week to be a part of the Miz TV segment of the show, involving all three members as well as The Miz, Maryse, and Dean Ambrose. Wearing Big Baller Brand merchandise, LaVar and LaMelo were booed on their way to the ring, but Lonzo was given a huge cheer.

This was the first time the Los Angeles Lakers first round pick was on his home turf with a live crowd watching him since RAW was taking place inside the Staples Center, but this segment will not be remembered because of that reason.

The segment escalated after The Miz wanted to be part of the Big Baller Brand but LaVar said no because he wasn't big enough. When the Intercontinental Champion took his coat off for a fight, the outspoken father of Lonzo took his shirt off too and ran around the ring.

It was around this moment that a live microphone caught LaMelo saying: "Beat that n***a ass," during what was intended to just be a light-hearted segment to set up a six-man tag team match involving The Miz and Ambrose.

The Ball Family are yet to comment on the incident on Monday night, but the WWE has issued a statement.

They said, according to Houston Mitchell of the Los Angeles Times: "The inappropriate language used by a guest during the 'Miz TV' segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE's values."

Needless to say, this segment may now be remembered more now for the racial slur that was said by LaMelo, rather than LaVar Ball going absolutely crazy inside a WWE ring.

Nevertheless, both WWE and the Big Baller Brand will have benefited from this segment. WWE will enjoy the publicity thanks to the Ball Family's NBA links, while the Big Baller Brand will love the exposure of their brand. It may be remembered now though for all the wrong reasons.

Topics:
The Miz
John Cena
WWE

