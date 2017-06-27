For all the twists and turns of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign, one of the greatest sources of entertainment was undoubtedly Arsenal Fan TV.

Unless you’re an avid gooner, the transformation from early season optimism to springtime anguish on the show is rather amusing. Whether it be slating Arsene Wenger, particular players or transfers, there was always a reason to vent.

Of course, last season was a particularly eventful time for the programme with Arsenal enduring such a tumultuous year. Furthermore, it witnessed the zenith of the ‘Wenger Out’ campaign that had been festering for sometime.

Consequently, presenter Robbie spent the majority of 2016-17 sifting through the opinions of animated supporters such as Troopz.

With Arsenal finishing outside the top four for the first time under Wenger and the club experiencing results such as the 10-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich, emotions regularly ran high.

It’s for that reason that Arsenal Fan TV’s relationship with the club and players can often be strained and tenuous. Albeit providing a platform for opinion, such views are often contrary to the vision of the club.

As a result, nobody is quite sure how the squad feels about the show. Well, that might not entirely be the case for Shkordan Mustafi.

The German defender took part in a Twitter Q&A to take a break from his international duties in the Confederations Cup.

Mustafi rattled through as many questions as he could and one concerned his preferences when it comes to TV programmes. The question and response can be seen below:

Brilliant - take a bow son.

You certainly can’t fault him for honesty and it suggests the Arsenal players aren’t totally against the recorded rants of fans. That being said, he might simply take amusement in some of the more off-piste opinions and endless use of the word ‘blood’.

Nevertheless, Mustafi will be hoping to enjoy Arsenal Fan TV for different reasons next season and hope that he’ll be lapping up praise on YouTube.

He may at least take sanctuary in the fact that calls for Wenger’s head should simmer down in light of his new two-year deal. After all, he was the man who paid no less than £35 million for his services in the first place.

The German has been a positive addition for the Gunners and has forged an often impermeable centre-back partnership with Laurent Koscielny. They’ll be hoping that their performances will be do more than warrant a fifth place finish next year.

Success may come even sooner for the 25-year-old in Russia with Germany looking on good form to garner silverware ahead of next year’s World Cup. Arsenal will be hoping any such success will diffuse to his club football, too.

