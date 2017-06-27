GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Shkodran Mustafi..

Shkodran Mustafi makes hilarious Arsenal Fan TV comment in Twitter Q&A

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For all the twists and turns of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign, one of the greatest sources of entertainment was undoubtedly Arsenal Fan TV.

Unless you’re an avid gooner, the transformation from early season optimism to springtime anguish on the show is rather amusing. Whether it be slating Arsene Wenger, particular players or transfers, there was always a reason to vent.

Of course, last season was a particularly eventful time for the programme with Arsenal enduring such a tumultuous year. Furthermore, it witnessed the zenith of the ‘Wenger Out’ campaign that had been festering for sometime.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Consequently, presenter Robbie spent the majority of 2016-17 sifting through the opinions of animated supporters such as Troopz.

With Arsenal finishing outside the top four for the first time under Wenger and the club experiencing results such as the 10-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich, emotions regularly ran high.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Women's title match announced for Great balls of Fire

Women's title match announced for Great balls of Fire

How WWE superstars reacted when CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' dropped 6 years ago

How WWE superstars reacted when CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' dropped 6 years ago

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

It’s for that reason that Arsenal Fan TV’s relationship with the club and players can often be strained and tenuous. Albeit providing a platform for opinion, such views are often contrary to the vision of the club.

As a result, nobody is quite sure how the squad feels about the show. Well, that might not entirely be the case for Shkordan Mustafi.

The German defender took part in a Twitter Q&A to take a break from his international duties in the Confederations Cup.

Mustafi rattled through as many questions as he could and one concerned his preferences when it comes to TV programmes. The question and response can be seen below:

Brilliant - take a bow son.

You certainly can’t fault him for honesty and it suggests the Arsenal players aren’t totally against the recorded rants of fans. That being said, he might simply take amusement in some of the more off-piste opinions and endless use of the word ‘blood’.

Nevertheless, Mustafi will be hoping to enjoy Arsenal Fan TV for different reasons next season and hope that he’ll be lapping up praise on YouTube.

He may at least take sanctuary in the fact that calls for Wenger’s head should simmer down in light of his new two-year deal. After all, he was the man who paid no less than £35 million for his services in the first place.

Arsenal Training and Press Conference

The German has been a positive addition for the Gunners and has forged an often impermeable centre-back partnership with Laurent Koscielny. They’ll be hoping that their performances will be do more than warrant a fifth place finish next year.

Success may come even sooner for the 25-year-old in Russia with Germany looking on good form to garner silverware ahead of next year’s World Cup. Arsenal will be hoping any such success will diffuse to his club football, too.

Where do you think Arsenal will finish next season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Shkodran Mustafi
Arsene Wenger
Football
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Women's title match announced for Great balls of Fire

Women's title match announced for Great balls of Fire

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again