After months of trash talk and mind games, the super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather was finally confirmed earlier this month.

The Notorious wasn’t going to let the 49-0 American steal the moment from him either, as he ensured he broke the news himself on his social media accounts – with another dig at Money – before his rival also announced the fight moments later.

SUPER FIGHT

Barring any unnecessary obstacles, the two are set to throw down in August as the Irishman steps into a boxing ring at the professional level for the very first time, while Mayweather aims to take his impeccable record to 50 straight wins without tasting defeat.

It’s clear for all to see that negotiations were difficult, as a lot goes into having a mixed martial artist fight a boxer, especially with two big names; so, you probably can’t blame McGregor for being excited that not only does he stand a chance of stunning the world, but he’ll earn perhaps the biggest payday of his life.

His coach, SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh, appeared on the MMA Hour this week to talk to Ariel Helwani about what went down when Mayweather finally signed the contract and they knew the fight was officially going ahead.

Kavanagh likened it to the negotiations with Eddie Alvarez when McGregor moved up to lightweight and destroyed Alvarez to become the champion inside Madison Square Garden.

LATE NIGHT TEXT

On that occasion, McGregor sent Kavanagh a text at 2am saying: “Airport 10am.”

Kavanagh has now revealed the first text message he received from his prized asset when the deal was confirmed, and it was another late night message.

He said: “It was almost similar, the way it played out. It was on, it was off. It was on, it was off.

“Then I got the text from him – ‘It’s on. 154 [pounds]. August 26th. Let’s go!’

“It was kind of that simple. I thought maybe Mayweather was maybe playing a game when he got the contract back from McGregor he thought, ‘Oh, this is for real. I thought this was let’s boost our social media profiles’ or something like that.

“But it was never like that for Conor.”

While it shows just how focused McGregor is at the task at hand, it’s surprising to see him not display his excitement at the prospect of causing a shock, and earning a ridiculous amount of money.

Then again, he may have been jumping on his bed in a silk robe once it was given the green light.

