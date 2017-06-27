GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Shield.

Seth Rollins wants interesting feud when The Shield gets back together

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Seth Rollins has already had so many awesome feuds in the WWE since he arrived with The Shield on the main roster many years ago, but he has recently mentioned one feud that hasn't happened for him yet that fans would love to see.

Since debuting on the main roster at Survivor Series in 2012, The Architect has feuded with some of the biggest superstars the sports entertainment industry has ever seen. Some of these names include John Cena, Sting, Triple H, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Kane, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns.

He is now in the middle of a feud with Bray Wyatt, with a match scheduled between the two at Great Balls of Fire next month. The two have already faced one another before while they were part of their respective stables - Rollins with The Shield, and Wyatt with The Wyatt Family.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As a member of The Shield, Rollins feuded with not only The Wyatt Family, but constantly defeated teams featuring the likes of Cena, Kane, Orton, Big Show, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Ryback, Mark Henry, Sheamus, and The Undertaker.

When it comes to marquee matchups, there's a good chance that the two-time WWE Champion is going to be involved, and he already has another feud in mind for him, Ambrose, and Reigns if The Shield ever decides to get back together one day.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Women's title match announced for Great balls of Fire

Women's title match announced for Great balls of Fire

How WWE superstars reacted when CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' dropped 6 years ago

How WWE superstars reacted when CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' dropped 6 years ago

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

Speaking to Daniel Cutts of The Sun, The Architect said that he would be interested in seeing The Shield go up against The Club if they ever got back together.

He said: "A Club versus Shield rivalry interests me, for sure. Those are guys who have made a lot of success over the years in their own world. I think that would be a fantasy warfare. Those are all good gentlemen, hardworking guys. We'd have a blast in the ring, we could make some magic if it ever came down to it."

WWE fans would love to see these two iconic stables go up against one another and hopefully the company can make it happen one day. Fingers crossed it lives up to the anticipation and that it doesn't fall short like The Shield vs The Wyatt Family did.

The only question that now remains is who will be the leader of The Club for this matchup? AJ Styles or Finn Balor? We shall have to wait and see.

p1bjl353rv1ghp1l0i1bl8n5719mm9.jpg

Would you like to see The Shield vs The Club? If so, who should be the leader of The Club?  Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Women's title match announced for Great balls of Fire

Women's title match announced for Great balls of Fire

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again