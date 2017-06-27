Seth Rollins has already had so many awesome feuds in the WWE since he arrived with The Shield on the main roster many years ago, but he has recently mentioned one feud that hasn't happened for him yet that fans would love to see.

Since debuting on the main roster at Survivor Series in 2012, The Architect has feuded with some of the biggest superstars the sports entertainment industry has ever seen. Some of these names include John Cena, Sting, Triple H, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Kane, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns.

He is now in the middle of a feud with Bray Wyatt, with a match scheduled between the two at Great Balls of Fire next month. The two have already faced one another before while they were part of their respective stables - Rollins with The Shield, and Wyatt with The Wyatt Family.

As a member of The Shield, Rollins feuded with not only The Wyatt Family, but constantly defeated teams featuring the likes of Cena, Kane, Orton, Big Show, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Ryback, Mark Henry, Sheamus, and The Undertaker.

When it comes to marquee matchups, there's a good chance that the two-time WWE Champion is going to be involved, and he already has another feud in mind for him, Ambrose, and Reigns if The Shield ever decides to get back together one day.

Speaking to Daniel Cutts of The Sun, The Architect said that he would be interested in seeing The Shield go up against The Club if they ever got back together.

He said: "A Club versus Shield rivalry interests me, for sure. Those are guys who have made a lot of success over the years in their own world. I think that would be a fantasy warfare. Those are all good gentlemen, hardworking guys. We'd have a blast in the ring, we could make some magic if it ever came down to it."

WWE fans would love to see these two iconic stables go up against one another and hopefully the company can make it happen one day. Fingers crossed it lives up to the anticipation and that it doesn't fall short like The Shield vs The Wyatt Family did.

The only question that now remains is who will be the leader of The Club for this matchup? AJ Styles or Finn Balor? We shall have to wait and see.

Would you like to see The Shield vs The Club? If so, who should be the leader of The Club? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

