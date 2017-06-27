Though the Washington Nationals have been one of the best teams in the National League this season, they haven't been without their struggles.

In fact, the Nats have one of the league's worst bullpens and have had a revolving door of ineffective closers through the first three months of the season.

To address that situation, the Nationals have reportedly signed former Detroit Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez to a minor-league deal after he was released by the Tigers earlier this month.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker told The Washington Post that he couldn't confirm the signing, but said he'd be excited to have Rodriguez on board if he is still the talented reliever he used to be:

“Depends if he’s still K-Rod,” Baker said when asked for his reaction to a deal. “That’s what it boils down to. I would take Sandy Koufax, but he might not be the same Sandy Koufax. So we’ll see. I haven’t seen the reports.”

With 437 career saves, K-Rod ranks fourth on the all-time list, though he still has a lot of work to do if he wants to catch leader Mariano Rivera, who finished his legendary career with 652 saves.

When the Tigers demoted Rodriguez to a lesser role in the bullpen earlier this month, he vented to The Detroit News that he believed he should be given a chance to work through his struggles in high-pressure situations:

“That’s a question that really irritates me,” he said. “Am I being judged on 10 outings? What about the other 400-plus saves? What about the almost 1,000 appearances?

“I made my living in tough, pressure situations. I have not made my living being a mop-up guy.”

Fortunately for him, the Nationals are desperate for someone to step in and stabilize the bullpen, so he may find himself getting the call to head to D.C. sooner rather than later.

To be fair to the Tigers, Rodriguez has indeed struggled this year, posting a 7.82 ERA with seven saves and a 2-5 record. He's given up 23 runs in 25.1 innings of work while allowing nine home runs.

However, as the Nats struggle to shore up their ninth-inning situation, they'll likely take a look at K-Rod at some point, as it wasn't that long ago that he posted 44 saves for the Tigers in 2016.

The Nationals currently have a 45-31 record and lead the second-place Atlanta Braves by 8.5 games in the NL East race, so they have time to wait for Rodriguez to sort things out in the minors before bringing him up to join the big-league club this summer.

