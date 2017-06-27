GMS readers vote for the football's best pundit in 2016-17

Now that the 2016-17 season has been and gone, it's safe to say the Premier League provided us with plenty of memories.

Chelsea won their second Premier League title in three years after a disastrous 2015-16 campaign trying to defend their crown. Antonio Conte's debut season almost ended in a double before Arsenal claimed their third FA Cup triumph in four years.

Harry Kane topped the scoring charts once again after bagging seven goals in his final two games to take his total to 29 in 30 games, piping Everton man Romelu Lukaku and his 25 strikes to the Golden Boot in the process.

Article continues below

It was an intriguing season that we at GiveMeSport wanted to find out how you, the fans, felt about.

We asked for your favourite attacker, midfielder, defender and goalkeeper, in addition to the best young player, signing of the season and the most improved player.

Article continues below

But now for the big one. We asked you on our Facebook page who was your favourite pundit last season: Gary Neville, Thierry Henry, Paul Merson or Jamie Carragher.

Of course, this is a purely subjective award and there are no real tangible statistics that can make a case for any man.

You might enjoy the way Merson can't pronounce 75 per cent of the names he attempts to. You might like Carragher's ruthless nature on Twitter (sorry Danny Simpson). You might love the way Neville passionately dissects the play and you might especially adore how Henry attempts to come across as unbiased towards Arsenal!

Well, the results are in and are as follows:

4th: Paul Merson | 138 votes

3rd: Thierry Henry | 1k votes

2nd: Jamie Carragher | 1.2k votes

1st: Gary Neville | 3.3k votes

The top two of Neville and Carragher hardly comes as a surprise. The two rivals as players have become one of the most endearing double acts on television today with their constant banter and extremely knowledgeable analysis.

Merson's low voting shouldn't come as a surprise either. Sure, he is rather entertaining in his actual match coverage, but some of the predictions he made through last season were beyond terrible.

As for Henry, the Arsenal legend is quite a mellow pundit. His opinions are respected, sure, but the fact that he doesn't speak completely fluent English hurts the point he is trying to make sometimes.

So, Neville is the undisputed king of the pundits according to you guys and we couldn't agree more. Long may Neville and Carragher grace our television screens!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms