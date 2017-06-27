GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

Mark Melancon.

Giants closer Mark Melancon channels Allen Iverson to respond to strange stretching controversy

Mark Melancon wasn't expecting his first year with the San Francisco Giants to go quite like it has so far.

Through the early part of the season, Melancon and the Giants have struggled their way to a 28-51 overall record - the second-worst mark in all of baseball.

Now, Melancon, the team's closer, is dealing with a "controversy" surrounding the fact that he changed a long-standing tradition in which the San Francisco relievers would get together on game days to stretch at 3:30 p.m.

According to ESPN.com, Melancon can't believe he actually has to respond to a story like this. He channeled his inner Allen Iverson (who famously ranted about practice) to respond to what he feels is not an issue at all:

"I'm shocked," Melancon told reporters Monday. "But honestly, if this is the thing we can point at and say this is the reason for the bad year so far, then please bring it on. We're talking about stretching, right? Stretching. I feel like Allen Iverson talking about stretching. We're still talking about stretching. I don't want to talk about stretching, but we're talking about stretching."

Indeed, it isn't as if the Giants relievers aren't stretching at all - they're just not doing it at 3:30 p.m. The changed stretching time isn't what has caused the Giants to struggle so much this year.

Melancon's manager, Bruce Bochy, also had an interesting response to the controversy, but his was a more colorful metaphor:

"It's pole vaulting over mouse turds, to be honest," Bochy said.

Still, the Giants need something to change as they currently trail the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers by a whopping 23.5 games in the National League West division. The Giants have the unfortunate distinction of being the team with the biggest deficit in their division playoff race.

San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies

At the end of the day, whenever the Giants relievers stretch isn't the issue, Melancon said. Instead, he said he simply needs to pitch better moving forward:

"I haven't pitched well," Melancon said. "That's first and foremost. We should blame [the team's issues] on that."

Of course, the Giants aren't putting Melancon in many save situations, but when he's gotten a chance to pitch in high-leverage situations, he isn't making the most of them. In fact, in 19.2 innings this year, Melancon has a 4.58 ERA and has blown four saves already.

That's going to have to change if the Giants are going to get out of the huge hole they've dug themselves.

