Floyd Mayweather - love him or hate him - you can’t argue with the statistics.

Some of the records the American has broken are simply incredible and with a record of 49-0, he can be viewed as nothing short of a legend. Besides, over 20 years unbeaten in the professional game is no product of luck.

That being said, the 40-year-old will certainly be out of his comfort zone in August when his vast amounts of experience are rendered redundant by the most unique of fights. That is, of course, his clash with Conor McGregor.

While rumours of the bout had been doing the rounds for months and months, few expected it to actually be agreed. Nevertheless, the Notorious is switching disciplines to share the ring with one of combat sport’s finest.

He doesn’t stand a chance, right? It’s certainly easy to think so and besides, McGregor is trying his hand at boxing by being thrown right in the deep end.

The Irishman will be deprived of his tried and tested MMA moves, will have no experience to draw upon and is facing a man who has never tasted defeat. The age gap seems to be the only obvious advantage going for McGregor.

However, there can be cause for optimism for the UFC underdog. After all, although nobody has every defeated Money, that’s not to say he hasn’t been rattled in the past.

The American often relies on his defensive tactics and although that has propelled him to 23 judged victories in his career, it does open the 40-year-old up to offensive moves when rattled.

In fact, one particular video serves to prove it. The footage below documents five times Mayweather has been rocked in his career and it’s fair to say he doesn’t look as invincible in the clips as the numbers would imply.

The video can be seen below:

The slight issue at hand, of course, is that the video documents Mayweather going blow-for-blow with renowned boxers Marcos Maidana and Sugar Shane Mosley. That being opposed to a man with a record of 0-0.

Nevertheless, McGregor can take some salvation in his opponent’s recent fighting activity or rather his lack of it.

Money hasn’t entered the ring since September 2015 and on that occasion he labored his way to a non-descript victory over Andre Beto. Moreover, the last time the American won by knockout was against Victor Ortiz as far back as 2011.

It’s clear that there are arguments for both cases but no matter what you say about Mayweather, the bottom line is that he has simply never lost.

McGregor is certainly up against it. If he can pull off the improbable, though, a fight that has divided the boxing community could be one that goes down in the sport’s history.

