Following the super fight between the UFC’s Conor McGregor and the return of Floyd Mayweather in August, attention turns to September when fans will finally get to witness another epic clash.

They’ve been asking for years, and their wish was finally granted last month when it was confirmed that Saul Alvarez will battle Gennady Golovkin for middleweight supremacy.

CONFIRMATION

Canelo easily got past Julio Cesar Chavez Jr over Cinco de Mayo weekend, and perhaps the most exciting part of the evening saw the red-haired Mexican call out Triple G for a face-off.

The Kazakh knockout artist has been pursuing this fight for a while, and Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya has been accused on numerous occasions that he’s protecting his prized asset from the most dangerous of situations – even if a then-22-year-old Canelo bravely tried his luck at beating Floyd Mayweather.

Everyone will say that this fight is for the fans and it’s something that had to happen, but it’s questionable as to how negotiations were extremely quick this time after Golovkin edged past Daniel Jacobs in his last outing, compared to negotiations hitting a dead end when he looked devastating.

That’s something Golovkin feels too, as he’s revealed that the only reason he’s managed to secure the fight against his middleweight rival is because he didn’t look good against Jacobs.

If he had looked impressive, then Golden Boy wouldn’t have given this fight the go-ahead.

CANELO VS. TRIPLE G

According to Boxing News 24, Golovkin said: “Right now, I have a deal with Canelo. This is a very good fight for me.

“If I look beautiful, if it’s easy fight against Daniel Jacobs, you know, then I don’t have a fight with Canelo.

“Right now, I have a fight with Canelo. Right now, this is new style and difficult style. This is good fight for business. This is best fight.”

That doesn’t mean to say he purposely remained on the back foot to secure the Canelo fight, as the Miracle Man did impress in the fight on his own accord; not because Triple G let him get into the fight.

However, his statement could be true as it seems unlikely that Golden Boy would have agreed to the fight so soon had Golovkin brutally knocked Jacobs out in the second round, for example.

Still, both men have no agreed and a trilogy hasn’t been ruled out either. So, regardless of how it all came about, we should be happy that we are getting it at all.

