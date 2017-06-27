Graeme Souness tends to divide opinion in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports, but you have to hand it to the 64-year-old: he’s never afraid to voice his true opinions, even if it means upsetting people.

The Scot did precisely that last month when he took a pop at Manchester United’s decision to shell out a world-record transfer fee for Paul Pogba.

Following an uninspiring 0-0 draw between United and Southampton at St Mary’s, Souness admitted he wasn’t convinced by the France international.

“United have to pay a premium,” Souness said on Sky Sports, per the Daily Mail. “For United, stick 25 per cent on the price.

“Because it's Man United and they have the money. In my opinion, they had their trousers taken down paying £100million.

“I’m yet to be convinced by that. He may be a player one day but right now as we sit here after one year in our football, I'm still waiting to be convinced.”

Souness then took another pop at Pogba

Later that month, following United’s victory over Ajax in the Europa League final, Souness aimed fire at Pogba again.

"I don't see him doing enough things, you spend that kind of money to make a difference in the big games,” Souness, per Joe.co.uk, said on TV3. “I don't see him this season changing any of the big games because of the 'brilliance' he's shown.

"He does eye-catching stuff, which with all due respect to people who don't understand the game so well, (they) go 'wow, wasn't that great play?'

"What I see as a midfield player, an old midfield player, is someone that's not really got a great understanding of the game... I've never seen him run a game."

Harsh or fair?

Surely it's still too early to judge Pogba?

Many United fans felt Souness was wrong to judge Pogba so early.

The 24-year-old was still adjusting to life back at Old Trafford following four years playing with Juventus in Serie A but had still shown enough signs to suggest that his acquisition will prove a very shrewd investment by the Red Devils.

Yes, £89 million - not quite £100 million, Graeme - was a ridiculously large amount of money to fork out. But Juve weren’t prepared to sell for less and with good reason.

Pogba was widely regarded as the best young midfielder on the planet when United re-signed him; a player with the potential to win a Ballon d’Or one day.

United are one of the richest clubs on the planet and £89 million, despite how absurd this might sound, was affordable for them.

Man Utd fans are getting their revenge on Souness

However, Man Utd fans are now getting revenge for Pogba by sharing a funny video involving Souness from his playing days.

Make no mistake, Souness was a terrific player in his day - but we’re not sure what on earth he was thinking here.

The video shows Souness, playing for Rangers at the time, hitting the longest back-pass ever back to his goalkeeper.

He must have been 70, perhaps even 80, yards from goal when he turned around and whacked the ball back to his own goal.

Watch it here…

Madness.

