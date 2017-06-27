It seems as though WWE's own superstars are now calling out the company for the mistakes which they make.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Cesaro was involved in a six-man tag team match alongside his tag team partner Sheamus and Elias Samson against The Hardy Boyz and Finn Balor.

Cesaro and Sheamus looked to keep their win streak going heading into their likely defense of the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Hardy Boyz at Great Balls of Fire next month, but that wasn't to be the case.

Cesaro tried to regain control of the matchup after his tag team partner Sheamus was hit with the Poetry in Motion by The Hardy Boyz, as you can see at the start of the video further down in this article.

The Swiss Sensation, however, was unable to do so, as The Demon King was able to hit is Coup de Grace on the RAW Tag Team Champion in the middle of the ring, pinning him for the three-count and the win.

This was the first time Cesaro and Sheamus had lost to The Hardy Boyz in any type of match since before they won the RAW Tag Team titles at Extreme Rules earlier this month. This, however, wasn't the biggest mistake made surrounding this match on this night.

WWE reacted to the Poetry in Motion spot earlier in the match by saying on Twitter: "Something tells us @WWECesaro isn't a big fan of poetry...especially when it's MOVING! #RAW @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND."

What they failed to realize was that it was Sheamus and not Cesaro involved in that spot, and The Swiss Sensation pointed out their mistake. He said: "I am not, that is true... but just a heads up, the one with the mohawk is @WWESheamus."

C'mon WWE, it's not like you're trying to tell apart The Usos here. How can you not tell the difference between Cesaro and Sheamus? There are quite a few startling differences between the two!

Cesaro and Sheamus are expected to put the RAW Tag Team Championship on the line at Great Balls of Fire on July 9, with the most likely opponents being The Hardy Boyz.

What did you think of this huge error by WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

