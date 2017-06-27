GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Cesaro and Sheamus.

Cesaro points out huge error in WWE's tweet about him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It seems as though WWE's own superstars are now calling out the company for the mistakes which they make.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Cesaro was involved in a six-man tag team match alongside his tag team partner Sheamus and Elias Samson against The Hardy Boyz and Finn Balor.

Cesaro and Sheamus looked to keep their win streak going heading into their likely defense of the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Hardy Boyz at Great Balls of Fire next month, but that wasn't to be the case.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Cesaro tried to regain control of the matchup after his tag team partner Sheamus was hit with the Poetry in Motion by The Hardy Boyz, as you can see at the start of the video further down in this article.

The Swiss Sensation, however, was unable to do so, as The Demon King was able to hit is Coup de Grace on the RAW Tag Team Champion in the middle of the ring, pinning him for the three-count and the win.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How WWE superstars reacted when CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' dropped 6 years ago

How WWE superstars reacted when CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' dropped 6 years ago

WWE release statement after racial slur is said on RAW

WWE release statement after racial slur is said on RAW

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

This was the first time Cesaro and Sheamus had lost to The Hardy Boyz in any type of match since before they won the RAW Tag Team titles at Extreme Rules earlier this month. This, however, wasn't the biggest mistake made surrounding this match on this night.

WWE reacted to the Poetry in Motion spot earlier in the match by saying on Twitter: "Something tells us @WWECesaro isn't a big fan of poetry...especially when it's MOVING! #RAW @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND."

What they failed to realize was that it was Sheamus and not Cesaro involved in that spot, and The Swiss Sensation pointed out their mistake. He said: "I am not, that is true... but just a heads up, the one with the mohawk is @WWESheamus."

C'mon WWE, it's not like you're trying to tell apart The Usos here. How can you not tell the difference between Cesaro and Sheamus? There are quite a few startling differences between the two!

Cesaro and Sheamus are expected to put the RAW Tag Team Championship on the line at Great Balls of Fire on July 9, with the most likely opponents being The Hardy Boyz.

What did you think of this huge error by WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

How WWE superstars reacted when CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' dropped 6 years ago

How WWE superstars reacted when CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' dropped 6 years ago

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again