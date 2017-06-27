Lozno Ball is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, fulfilling his dream of playing for the purple and gold when his name was called Thursday night in Brooklyn at the NBA Draft.

It's been a whirlwind since then for Lonzo and his family, with media chomping at the bit for soundbites, the Lakers flying him across the country to introduce him to the world. Ball has been all over Southern California since, soaking in the glow of being the No. 2 pick.

One of those stops for Lonzo was WWE's Monday night RAW, which just so happened to held at STAPLES Center for the first post-NBA Draft edition. It made for the perfect opportunity for the promotion to get crazy and bring Lonzo, along with the Big Baller Brand clan, onto the show.

The WWE is known for trying to find cross-sport promotional opportunities and this one was perfect. Lonzo has the hype of being an elite draft pick, was born and raised in the area, is set to lead the team that runs STAPLES Center and has a father with a larger-than-life personality.

It was a match made in heaven from the get-go, and the segment itself was pure wrestling bliss. The WWE knew what they were doing and fully embraced the chaos they invited into their own show, but it was a calculated reach to add some extra intrigue to RAW in Los Angeles.

LaVar Ball's entrance alone may have been worth tuning in for, with the leader of the Big Baller Brand running down the ramp in a way that's so ridiculous it can only be seen, not described:

Lonzo got his own entrance, with full custom Lakers-Lonzo graphics and the like as he walked into the building Magic Johnson hopes he makes roar with cheers for the next decade-plus:

The Miz did a good job of leading the segment, while LaVar did most of the talking for the Big Baller Brand side of things. That led to a bit of heat between Miz and LaVar, producing one of the zaniest basketball-related moments in quite some time. The LaVar-Miz shirtless showdown we never knew we needed. The reactions of LaMelo and Lonzo are perfect:

Thankfully, Dean Ambrose came out to wrap the segment up, decked in a Big Baller Brand shirt:

"The atmosphere was crazy. I haven't really seen something like that before, and I'd definitely be open to doing it again," Lonzo said of the experience.

It was a strange clash of worlds, but Lonzo and his family definitely had a good time doing something way out of the box.